ST. MARYS — The Saint Marys Dutchmen opened its regular season with a 166-190 win against the Clearfield Bisons Tuesday afternoon at the Bavarian Hills Golf Course.
St. Marys’ Lucas Benjamin shot the low score of the day with an even par 36. Additional players scoring for the Dutchmen included Ethan Schlim with a 41, Vinnie Lenze with a 43 and Alex Clark with a 46.
“I was very pleased with our performance today,” St. Marys coach Bob Bauer said. “Lucas had an excellent round today and our sophomores Alex, Anthony and Brody turned in good rounds for their first competitive match. We have two more matches this week in hot weather. I hope we stay focused.”
Top scorers for the Bison included Ryan Gearhart with a 45, Alex Lansberry with a 47 and the duo of Ethan Evilsizor and Eric Fletcher carding 49s.
The Dutch are in action Thursday as they will host Ridgway and again on Friday as they travel to Cameron County.
St. Marys—166
Lucas Benjamin 36, Ethan Schlimm 41, Vinnie Lenze 43, Alex Clark 46. Others: Sam Allegretto 46, Cole Cousins 52, Anthony Nedzinski 52, Brody Stauffer 55.
Clearfield—190
Ryan Gearhart 45, Alex Lansberry 47, Ethan Evilsizor 49, Eric Fletcher 49. Others: Adam Miller 53, Dylan Greslick 57, Zach Walk 63.
In other boys golf action Tuesday:
DuBois 194,
Brockway 220
BROCKWAY — The DuBois boys golf team took down Brockway 194-220 on Tuesday at Brockway Golf Course.
Leading the way for DuBois was Cody Jaconski, as he shot a 47. Also scoring for the Beavers was Brock Smith with a 48, Gavin Kaschalk with a 49 and Landon Gustafson with a 50.
Brockway’s top golfer was Dylan Coder, who carded a 50.
The three remaining scorers for the team included Weston Pisarchick with a 51, Daniel Shugarts with a 58 and Jacob Newcamp with a 61.
DuBois—194
Cody Jaconski 47, Brock Smith 48, Gavin Kaschalk 49, Landon Gustafson 50. Others: Tyson Kennis 51, Creighton Husted 53.
Brockway—220
Dylan Coder 50, Weston Pisarchick 51, Daniel Shugarts 58, Jacob Newcamp 61. Others: Parker Pisarchick 64, Carter Nichols 68.
Brookville 189,
Curwensville 251
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders boys golf team beat Curwensville Tuesday at Pinecrest Country Club by a 189-251 final.
Raiders’ Killian Radel won medalist honors with a 41. Second went to Bryce Rafferty with a 44. Also scoring for Brockway was Ian Pete with a 51 and Burke Fleming’s 53.
Landon Bailor was the top Golden Tide scorer with a 57. Also scoring were Zach Peters with a 63, Phin Mileski with a 64 and Evan Losey with a 67.
Brookville—189
Killian Radel 41, Bryce Rafferty 44, Ian Pete 51, Burke Fleming 53. Others: Owen Caylor 56, Kolton Lyons 61.
Curwensville—251
Landon Bailor 57, Zach Peters 63, Phin Mileski 64, Evan Losey 67. Others: David Fleming 67, Kaceton Ciamacco 69.