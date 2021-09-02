ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutch boys varsity soccer team has plenty of young up and coming players for the 2021 season to go along with a handful of more experienced upperclassmen.
Out of the 20 boys on the roster, the Flying Dutchmen have only two seniors and four juniors. That leaves exactly half of the roster comprising of sophomores — as they’ll be utilized plenty in order for the team to have success.
“Practices have been going well,” St. Marys coach Mike Shaffer said. “This team has some of the most reliable kids I’ve had and are very hardworking and dedicated. We have had a huge focus on movements and have been able to focus on team movements and pressure play.”
The team is no stranger to success, as last year’s team went 11-3 and lost in the first round of the District 9 Class 2A playoffs to Punxsutawney. Two of those players in Matt Palmer and Collin Kline — the two seniors — will once again be a vital part of the team.
“Senior Matt Palmer will be a standout player again — he is skilled, fast and aggressive,” Shaffer said. “Each game will show more and more of his ability to control a field of play. Senior Collin Kline is a highly intelligent defensive player and will have many teams frustrated trying to play through our defense.”
For the juniors, Aidan McKay will be one they’ll rely on, as is Tanner Fox — especially on the defensive end.
“Junior Aidan McKay is a tough player who puts everything into every game,” Shaffer said. “Junior Tanner Fox will be another defensive player that will be a key asset to protective our young goalies.”
Among the large sophomore class, midfielder Liam Brem will one of the players that Shaffer feels is “very capable of being the player the other teams find hard to contain.”
With last year’s limited schedule, Palmer said he’s unsure how this season will shake out — as he expects a lot of close games, with the hopes that the Dutchmen wind up on the winning end of most.
“We are strong in our defensive areas and counterattacks,” Palmer said. “Hopefully, this will keep us in tough games.”
But with only six upperclassmen, Palmer knows there will likely be some growing pains when it comes to experience. Getting on the field and playing in actual games is the only way you can get that much-needed experience, and they’re ready to put that plan into motion. Palmer also said you will see some of the freshmen players starting and playing important roles.
Although it’s only Shaffer’s second year as the head coach and third year at St. Marys overall, he’s had plenty of experience coaching teams elsewhere — 16 years of it to be exact. He is assisted by longtime St. Marys coach Jim Pistner and former head coach Russ Micale is still on the staff. Jamie Pistner will also be on the staff after spending time coaching the junior high squad.
St. Marys opens its season on Friday as it takes on Brookville at Angela Huey Field in the Bucktail Tournament.
“This team is made up of some fundamentally good boys,” Shaffer said. “They enjoy playing, they enjoy being with each other. This year will be fun even on the tough days as the kids are so resilient.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Collin Kline, Matthew Palmer. Juniors: Tanner Fox, Aiden McKay, Eli McKay, Grayson Spangler. Sophomores: Luke Anderson, Liam Brem, Carter Dush, Dawson Krug, Alex Luckenbill, Tyler Luckenbill, James Pistner, Camden Novak, Dean Rakieski, Stephen Schmittinger. Freshmen: Angelo Catalone, Will Keneske, Jason McAnany, Casey Young.