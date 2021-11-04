HYDE — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen and Clearfield Bison football teams will be back at it again in the District 9 Class 3A title game on Friday night, one year after both squads went head-to-head for the bragging rights as champion.
Last season, the Bison took the title with a 41-30 win that saw the Bison holding a 41-16 lead late in the fourth quarter.
That game saw QBs Oliver Billotte and Christian Coudriet lead their squads, as that will be the case once again as they’ll play Friday at 7 p.m. at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway.
Both teams are familiar with each other, as they played each other yearly from 1975 to 2009 with the Bison racking up a 27-8-1 series lead during that time. They also met in the playoffs in 2005, 2007 and 2008 — with Clearfield taking two of the three — and again in 2011 with a 28-7 Bison victory prior to last year’s playoff matchup.
The Tim Janocko-led Bison (10-0) come into the championship matchup riding its 10th undefeated regular season and has outscored its opponents 402-47. Its closest game all season happened in Week 1 with a 27-7 win over DuBois and at one point the Bison defense pitched four consecutive shutouts with five overall.
Billotte threw for 1,420 yards with 17 touchdowns and just four picks during the regular season. Of those 17 TD passes, 10 of them went to Karson Kline as he racked up 864 yards receiving.
Mark McGonigal paced the Bison on the ground with 874 yards rushing on 109 carries and 12 touchdowns on the year while Billotte had 535 yards and 13 TDs.
Billotte, Hayden Kovalick and Isaac Samsel lead the Bison on defense, with the trio having at least 10 sacks each as they and the rest of the Bison made it tough for their opponents this season.
For the Flying Dutchmen, they fell 24-7 to Ridgway in Week 1 and then reeled off nine consecutive wins before falling to Tyrone 28-14 last week after head coach Chris Dworek decided to rest his starters in the second half in preparation for Friday night’s contest.
St. Marys did its offensive damage through the air this year as Coudriet has thrown for 2,634 yards and 23 TDs with just five interceptions. The duo of Logan Mosier and Carter Chadsey each had 50 receptions and eight TDs on the year for 833 and 774 yards, respectively. Charlie Coudriet made it a trio with 47 catches for 618 yards and four scores.
On the ground, Matt Davis and Justin Dornisch picked up the majority of yards with 362 and 357 yards, with Dornisch scoring six TDs.
Defensively, Conner Straub leads St. Marys with 99 tackles on the year and eight sacks.