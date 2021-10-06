BROOKVILLE — The St. Marys boys and girls cross country teams beat Brookville on Tuesday, with the boys taking a 23-35 win and the girls winning 22-35.
Bradford forfeited by not showing up for the middle school or high school competition.
For the boys, Brookville’s Calvin Doolittle took top honors with a time of 18:56. St. Marys then took six of the next seven spots, with Wyatt Foster and Augie Secco finishing second and third with times of 19:07 and 19:50, respectively.
Brookville’s Alec Geer finished fourth with a 20:05 followed by Dutchman Brandon Henry in fifth with a 20:52.
On the girls’ side, St. Marys’ Madison Blythe finished first with a time of 22:48, followed by teammate Gabby Pistner just one second later.
Brookville’s Erika Doolittle finished third with a 23:34. Rounding out the top five was St. Marys’ Kelsie Bellotti in fourth with a 23:46 and Brookville’s Emily Martz in fifth with a 24:45.
“It was a great tune up race for the championship season,” St. Marys coach Stan Foster said. “Our top six boys and top five girls ran the race as planned. Without Bradford and a warmer day than desired, we changed things up a bit and had success.”
Each race also saw awards given out.
“It was nice of Brookville to have wooden awards for the first three runners in each high school race,” Foster said.
St. Marys’ next meet is at the Slippery Rock University Invitational at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds this Saturday.
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Calvin Doolittle (B) 18:56; 2. Wyatt Foster (SM) 19:07; 3. Augie Secco (SM) 19:50; 4. Alec Geer (B) 20:05; 5. Brandon Henry (SM) 20:52; 6. Nicholas Hayes (SM) 20:58; 7. Jack Beyer (SM) 21:06; 8. Jacob Nedimyer (SM) 21:08; 9. Cole Householder (B) 21:34; 10. Ian Clowes (B) 21:40; 11. Jack Gill (B) 21:48; 12. Hunter Rupp (B) 21:53; 13. Jacob Murdock (B) 21:55; 14. Brady Means (B) 21:57; 15. Braydon Mosier (SM) 22:40; 16. Levi Solada (SM) 23:55; 17. Aistin Krieg (SM) 24:32; 18. Tony Gatto (SM) 24:38.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Madison Blythe (SM) 22:48; 2. Gabby Pistner (SM) 22:49; 3. Erika Doolittle (B) 23:34; 4. Kelsie Bellotti (SM) 23:46; 5. Emily Martz (B) 24:45; 6. Ella Fiscus (B) 25:01; 7. Lucia Hayes (SM) 25:35; 8. Maura Caskey (SM) 26:04; 9. Anna Fiscus (B) 26:47; 10. Jayssa Snelick (SM) 26:48; 11. Paige Bauer (SM) 26:49; 12. Chloe Smith (B) 27:05; 13. Adriana Buck (SM) 29:21; 14. Andrea Malone (SM) 32:13.