ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutch and Elk County Catholic Crusaders boys and girls cross country teams met Tuesday, with ECC winning the boys matchup and St. Marys taking the girls win.
The Crusaders beat St. Marys 27-29 as ECC’s Adam Straub was first overall with a time of 18:18. Coming in second — just one second later — was Dutchman Wyatt Foster.
“Despite the loss for the boys we had some good performances,” St. Marys coach Stan Foster said. “Wyatt Foster and Nick Hayes ran their season best. Austin Krieg ran his personal best.”
On the girls side, St. Marys won 24-35 as ghost runners were used for the Lady Crusaders.
The St. Marys duo of Gabby Pistner and Madison Blythe were the top two overall girls, running times of 21:32 and 21:41, respectively. Lady Crusader Sophia Bille led the way for her team with a 22:07, followed by a 22:17 from Grace Neubert.
“Madison Blythe treated herself to a Senior Night reward by running her season best and finishing on the track with her teammate Gabby Pistner who ran her personal best,” Coach Foster said. “Lucy Hayes, Paige Bauer, Andrea Malone and Nina Thompson all ran their personal best tonight.”
In junior high action, ECC won on the boys side 24-31 while St. Marys won on the girls side 15-40.
The St. Marys boys team falls to 2-3 on the year while the girls improve to 3-2. Both are in action at the NEPA invite Saturday in Bloomsburg.
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Adam Straub (E) 18:18; 2. Wyatt Foster (SM) 18:19; 3. Augie Secco (SM) 18:37; 4. Alex Miller (E) 19:23; 5. Julian Funaki (E) 19:25; 6. Lucas Polaski (E) 19:37; 7. Nick Hayes (SM) 19:54; 8. Jack Beyer (SM) 20:27; 9. Jacob Nedimyer (SM) 20:49; 10. Braydon Mosier (SM) 21:27; 11. Aaron Lanzel (E) 21:52; 12. Levi Solada (SM) 22:40; 13. Austin Krieg (SM) 23:41; 14. Alex Wolfe (E) 24:35.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Gabby Pistner (SM) 21:32; 2. Madison Blythe (SM) 21:41; 3. Sophia Bille (E) 22:07; 4. Grace Neubert (E) 22:17; 5. Gianna Bille (E) 22:30; 6. Lucy Hayes (SM) 22:55; 7. Kelsey Belotti (SM) 22:59; 8. Paige Bauer (SM) 24:22; 9. Adrianna Buck (SM) 29:08; 10. Andrea Malone (SM) 29:40; 11. Nina Thompson (SM) 36:07.