ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutch cross country team has 22 strong this season, with the majority of those being underclassmen. But even with a younger team, many have been a part of the program for quite sometime.
Head coach Stan Foster said the heat and the rain have added another dimension to practices leading up to today’s season opener, but they are more than ready to being the year.
There is only one senior on this year’s team — Madison Blythe — who Foster said will lead the girls as team captain as the team looks to make it six consecutive District 9 Class 2A titles. On the boys side, captain duties belong to juniors Wyatt Foster and Augustus Secco.
“Each member of this team will need to step up big,” Foster said. “We didn’t transfer everyone from the middle school team, so our depth isn’t as much as anticipated.”
The 11 boys and 11 girls are just thrilled that they’re able to compete this season with all of the uncertainty from last year’s campaign.
“We appreciate every day we have the ability to run,” Foster said. “Most sports run as punishment, we run for pleasure. For us to be able to run against some other talented runners across the state as often as possible will be a special moment. Coming off a delayed Olympic year, I think everyone realized that no one should ever take what we do for granted. It’s a gift and we should do it to the best of our ability every time we have the privilege.”
Foster said he’s thankful for having a complete team of great students.
“With so many reason the athletes have to not participate in extracurricular activities or put effort towards their academics, it is refreshing to have such determined young adults,” Foster said.
Goals are high for the Flying Dutch, as last year they saw then-seniors Samantha Hayes and Brianna Grotzinger medal at the PIAA Class 2A Cross Country Championships en route to the Lady Dutch finishing fifth in the team standings. Regardless of who is running for the Flying Dutch, the ultimate goal always remains the same.
“I have the same goal every year — win the district title,” Foster said. “This is rarely done because everyone wants the title, but it is written and defined. Collectively we work towards this achievement. By striving for excellence we reach our highest potential and that is success.”
Foster has been coaching distance running for 23 years — 16 of which have been at St. Marys — and says it’s his responsibility to keep everyone focused on the task at hand. He’s joined by Rob Meyer as an assistant coach and Tim Henry as the new middle school coach.
“(Meyer) has been and will continue to put most of his focus on our high school girls’ team,” Foster said. “Rob has been coaching at SMA for 10 years and is very skilled in middle distance and distance coaching. Tim Henry is our new middle school coach. He will be over seeing both the boys and the girls teams. He’s new to our coaching staff, but not coaching at SMA or running. Tim is a long time tennis coach and an avid runner for more than a decade.”
Foster said he’s specialized in cross country over the years and what enjoys the most about what he does is giving back.
“Anyone that spends time around me will learn that my college coach inspired me to give back to the upcoming generations and the sport I have a passion for,” Foster said. “We are all chasing excellence and my goal for the few short years I have with these athletes is that they leave high school as a more developed person and runner than they started. Good moments or bad —hard tasks or easy. Fair events or unfair are all learning and growing experiences that make everyone unique. We are always learning and then I believe we reach a time that we should offer a little back to the new generation so they can be more than we were.”
Foster also said he’s thankful for the community support that he and his athletes continually receive.
“We use a large area to practice as we cover up to 1,000 miles collectively each week,” Foster said. “I appreciate the patience and safety concerns all the drivers give our athletes. I also want to be sure to thank all our parents. They give a lot of their time to ensure the athletes have time to train and get to and from practice. This year I had a great turnout on a Saturday to help get our course in great condition. Our course is more than just our competition venue — it is also where we do most of our practices. We are fortunate to have a large campus to train on and parental involvement to keep our sport supported.”
Today’s season opener takes place at the 23rd Annual Bear Mountain River Run in Lock Haven.
ROSTER
Seniors: Madison Blythe. Juniors: Wyatt Foster, Nicholas Hayes, Gabrielle Johnston, Andrea Malone, Augustus Secco. Sophomores: Jack Beyer, JJ Blessel, Austin Krieg, Levi Solada. Freshmen: Tony Gatto, Brandon Henry, Braydon Mosier, Jacob Nedimyer.