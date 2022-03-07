ALTOONA — To say the St. Marys wrestling enjoyed a good stay in Altoona over the weekend for the Class 3A Northwest Regional Tournament would be an understatement.
St. Marys took six wrestlers to Altoona and all six won at least one match with four winning two or more. That alone would have been considered a successful weekend for a young program that was in sort of a rebuilding year following a tough COVID-impacted campaign in 2021.
But, the Dutchmen and veteran head coach Dominic Surra are far from done this season, thanks to freshman Aiden Beimel and junior Waylon Wehler.
The duo continued their strong postseason runs by capturing regional titles at 106 and 172, respectively, and in the process punch their ticket to the PIAA Championships later this week in Hershey. Beimel made history by becoming the the first freshman in program history to capture a regional title.
It marked just the second time in program history St. Marys had two regional champs in the same year. It also happened back in 2000 when Andy Surra (brother of head coach Dominic Surra) and Josh Keebler won titles.
“You always want to have more (state qualifiers), but generally our guys wrestled really well this weekend,” said Surra. “I was proud of our efforts and they were in every match. And, the matches they lost were close matches.
“We had two regional champs and that is an awesome accomplishment coming from a small school like St. Marys.”
Beimel (27-3) is in the midst of an impressive freshman season that has now seen him win both district and regional crowns.
He opened his weekend by pinning State College freshman Johnathan Coates in 3:35 in the quarterfinals on Friday after having a first round bye.
Beimel came back Saturday and put together another dominant performance in the semifinal in a 9-0 major decision of Cathedral Prep freshman Keagan Oler (22-8), who wound up finishing third to reach states himself. Beimel racked up three takedowns and a set of nearfall points in the win.
That set up a finals showdown against Altoona’s Luke Hileman, the District 6 champ who as a senior was one of the few non-freshmen in the bracket. Hileman spent most of the year at 113 but dropped to 106 late in the season.
Their finals match proved to be an exciting one, with all 13 points scored coming in the final two periods after the duo wrestled a scoreless opening two minutes.
Hileman chose bottom in the second and escaped early in the period for taking down the Dutchman and scoring a pair of backpoints to go up 5-0 before the midway point of the period.
It appeared that sequence had given the older Hileman the upperhand, but Beimel had other ideas. The Dutchman battled for and escape, then took down Hileman with 20 seconds left t0 make it 5-3 after two periods.
Beimel chose neutral in the third and made that decision count as he took down the Mountain Lion 25 seconds in to tie the score. He then put Hileman on his back for three huge nearfall points with a minute left to go up 8-5. He rode out Hileman from there to win the title.
“Aiden had to wrestle from behind (in final), and he’s showed all year that when he’s behind he always keeps coming,” said Surra. “He just kept scoring points (on Hileman) and finally got an opportunity to put the match away without going into overtime.
“We didn’t know what to expect from him at the beginning of the year because 106 is such a crap shoot with a lot of young guys, then you have to wait and see who makes the drop. In this case, Hileman made the drop down and was instantly a hit at 106. In the district tournament he only wrestled like a 1:27 or something the whole tournament. He was just annihilating people.
“But, I thought it would be a scenario of strength vs. technique, and Aiden’s technique is very good. At the end of the day, once we got in the deep water, Aiden was able to open up a bit and one of the reasons why he won.”
Wehler (32-2) had a more workman-like approach in winning his first regional title as a junior.
He also had a bye into the quarters, where be beat State College senior Braden Newby (22-15), 5-2 in Friday’s quarterfinals. He came back Saturday and blanked Cathedral Prep senior Kelyn Blossey (21-7), 5-0, in the semifinals and set up a finals showdown again a familiar foe in Clearfeld senior Mark McGonigal.
It was the third meeting in the last two and half weeks between the duo. Wehler beat McGonigal, 6-3, in St. Marys’ regular season finale, then bested the Bison, 7-2, in last week’s District 4/9 final.
This matchup proved to be the tightest yet as Wehler won 3-2. The bout was ultimately decided in the closing seconds of the first period when Wehler finished off a takedown on the edge of the mat just before the buzzer sounded.
The two traded escapes in the second and third periods and from there McGonigal got a stalling point late in the third to set the final.
“Mark (McGonigal) is a heck of a kid and a competitor,” said Surra. “His side of the bracket, we wrestled all those guys earlier in the year, but he battled through everyone who is ranked in the Top 13 in the state. So getting to the final was a good accomplishment for him.
“Then, we had to beat Mark again. It’s hard to beat a guy three times in a row. Waylon wrestled a really smart match and was opportunistic when he scored his points and did what he needed to do to win a title and help us bring home two (crowns).”
Teammates Cole Neil (120 pounds, 17-14) and Isaac Dellaquila (160, 18-16) each went 2-2 on the weekend, while Andrew Wolfanger (145, 23-10) and Lane Dellaquila (152, 24-7) finished 1-2.
“We’re bringing all those guys back next year but one,” said Surra of his regional qualifiers. “I hated to see Lane’s career end like that, but he’s been nothing but a really good leader for our team. He was the captain that steered the ship for our wrestlers.”