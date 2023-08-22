ST. MARYS — For the past 10 years, St. Marys’ Matthew Davis has put on the pads and trotted out onto the gridiron to play football. And at the varsity level, he’s been a part of three winning seasons. But as a senior heading into 2023 and his 11th season overall, Davis knows this will be his final year putting on the pads for the Flying Dutchmen and hopes to make the best of it.
“I’m really looking forward to enjoying my last year of high school football with my teammates and family,” Davis said. “I’m also looking forward to helping out my young teammates with my experience.”
Davis said he got into football by watching his brother, James, play — as he got to play with him in the shortened 2020 season at the varsity level with Matt as a freshman and James as a senior.
“I knew I’d love the physicality and I loved watching it,” Davis said.
Offensively, Davis has been a running back at the varsity level — he led the team in rushing last season with 686 yards on 96 carries for a 7.1 yards per carry along with four touchdowns.
On defense, Davis has spent plenty of time at strong safety but figures to be in the mix at linebacker. Last year saw him rank second on the team in tackles with 87 while also notching two interceptions and a sack.
St. Marys head coach Chris Dworek said not only will Davis be relied upon to lead them on the field, but he also does off of it.
“Matt started coming into his own during his sophomore year,” Dworek said. “He played a lot on offense and defense and earned a lot of respect among his peers and gained a ton of great experience. Last year, he was a beast, especially on defense. He again earned a lot of respect and you could see that spread to the entire team.
“Now, during his senior season, you can see the respect he has among the entire team. He’s a leader in the weight room, in the school and in the community. Even this year’s freshmen have that respect level for him from seeing his attitude in the weight room and throughout the summer. He’ll be a huge piece to the puzzle this year and should get some state recognition after the season. I expect him to continue to be a great leader — by example and vocally, because when he speaks then people will listen. I expect him to have a great season too as long as he’s patient, keeps doing the little things in practice and keeps his teammates accountable.”
Ever since he started playing, the Kersey native said the feeling you get stepping out onto the field is unmatched.
“My favorite part is the adrenaline feeling the whole game has, running out onto the field, making plays and watching your teammates make plays and the band playing loud,” Davis said.
With a St. Marys squad that’s had four consecutive winning seasons — three of those with Davis — he feels they definitely have high expectations heading into the season.
“I know how hard I’ve worked this summer to get stronger and faster to have my best season yet,” Davis said. “I expect my team to continue our team’s streak of winning seasons. We are young but I know we can win.”
Up until this point, Davis said he’s had plenty of fond memories playing football. Some of those moments were winning his youth football championship with an undefeated season, defeating Karns City in his sophomore year “after no one said we would,” and being young and learning from his brother, James, and others in his grade during his freshman campaign. Heading into this season, Davis also said he’s looking forward to the gifts and privileges St. Marys seniors will receive.
Off of the gridiron, Davis has plenty of other hobbies.
“I love working out in the gym, hanging out with friends and family, watching movies and TV shows, hunting/fishing and playing video games sometimes,” Davis said. “But the most important thing in my life is my relationship with Jesus and serving him.”
Once he hangs up the Flying Dutchmen helmet later this fall, Davis said he’d like to attend a 4-year college and potential major in criminal justice. However, he’s also hoping that this fall won’t be the last time he puts on the gear.
“I also would like to continue playing football into college,” Davis said.