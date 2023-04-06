BROOKVILLE — The St. Marys Lady Dutch softball team got to 3-0 on the young season with an 18-0 win in six innings over Brookville on Wednesday afternoon.
An 11-run top of the sixth opened the game up for the Lady Dutch as the team racked up 23 hits while pitcher Kendall Young tossed a one-hitter.
Young struck out 10 Lady Raiders inside the circle while not allowing a single walk with Brookville’s only hit being a Tory McKinney single.
Young had four hits at the plate, as did Rosa DePrater. Teammate Gianna Surra was 3-for-5 with four RBIs as Olivia Eckels also had three hits and two RBIs.
Of the 23 hits, six of those were for extra bases as Kara Hanslovan, Young, Lindsey Reiter, Molly Hanslovan and Olivia Eckels had a double, while Surra had a triple.
St. Marys (3-0) is back in action today as they host DuBois at 4:30 p.m.
Brookville (1-1) also has the Lady Beavers as its next opponent as they’ll play at DuBois on Wednesday.
ST. MARYS 18,
BROOKVILLE 0, 6 innings
Score by Innings
St. Marys 410 11(11) — 18
Brookville 000 000 — 0
St. Marys—18
Rosa DePrater rf 6240, Olivia Eckels 2b 6232, Kendall Young p 6041, Shannon Kiser dp 4211, Kara Hanslovan 3b 3122, Avery Eckels 3b 1201, Gianna Surra 5134, Lindsey Reiter 1b 4121, Molly Hanslovan ss 4321, Jianna Gerg cf 5121, Gulianna Muccio cr 0100, Sophie Benjamin cr 0200. Totals: 44-18-23-14.
Brookville—0
Megan McKinley lf 2000, Cadence Suhan ss 2000, Alyssa Tollini p 2000, Tory McKinney c 2010, Kerstyn Davie cf 2000, Kyra Beal dp 2000, Jordan Daisley 3b 2000, Aubre Eble 1b 2000, Riley Eble rf 1000, Gabby West rf 1000. Totals: 18-0-0-1.
Errors: SMA 0, Brookville 5. LOB: SMA 12, Brookville 0. 2B: O. Eckels, Young, K. Hanslovan, Reiter, M. Hanslovan. 3B: Surra. SF: Kiser. HBP: A. Eckels (by Tollini). SB: Reiter, M. Hanslovan 2, Gerg 2. CS: DePrater (by McKinney); McKinney (by Surra).
In other softball action,
DCC 14,
BROCKWAY 4
BROCKWAY — A 9-0 lead after three innings helped propel the DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals softball team to a 14-4 win at Brockway on Wednesday.
Central Catholic outhit the Lady Rovers 17-5 on the afternoon with four of those 17 hits of the extra bases variety.
Leadoff hitter Kali Franklin was 4-for-5 with two RBIs as she had a double and a triple. Lydia Morgan also had a triple while Rose Whipple hit a solo home run.
Morgan picked up the win inside the circle as she tossed six innings and allowed three hits, one run (unearned) and two walks while striking out 12 Lady Rovers.
Lady Rover freshman catcher Meeca Smith was 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI to lead Brockway as Gabby Hertel took the loss inside the circle.
DuBois Central Catholic (5-0) hosts Wellsville (NY) today at 1 p.m.
Brockway (1-4) hosts Bradford on Tuesday.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 14,
BROOKVILLE 4
Score by Innings
DCC 126 210 2 — 14
B’way 000 300 1 — 4
DuBois Central Catholic—14
Kali Franklin ss 5442, Jessy Frank c 4222, Kayley Risser cf 5232, Melia Mitskavich lf 5112, Virginia Myers lf 0000, Rose Whipple 1b 4111, Kourtney Zatsick 3b 0000, Lydia Morgan p 3121, Lexi Berta p 1100, Marina Hanes rf 3130, Kierra Foster cf 1010, Lauren Davidson 2b 2001, Tatelyn Jones rf 1000, Addie Carlson 2b 0000, Rylee Kulbatsky 3b 3100, Maggie Mauthe 1b 1000. Totals: 38-14-17-11.
Brockway—4
Amanda Decker ss 4010, Rheanna Spinda cf 3200, Meeca Smith c 4121, Stephanie Stage lf 3011, Savannah Ross dp 3100, Taylor Rhed 1b 2000, Mallory Smith 1b 0000, Gabby Hertel p 3001, Lily Heilbrun 3b 3000, Kalina Powell 3b 3011. Totals: 28-4-5-4.
Errors: DCC 4, B’way 6. 2B: Franklin; Me. Smith 2. 3B: Franklin, Morgan. HR: Whipple. SF: Frank, Davidson.
Pitching
DuBois Central Catholic: Lydia Morgan-6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 12 SO; Lexi Berta-1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Brockway: Gabby Hertel-7 IP, 17 H, 14 R, 9 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Morgan. Losing pitcher: Hertel.
ECC 16,
COUDERSPORT 6, 6 innings
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders picked up a 16-6 home win in six innings over Coudersport on Wednesday.
The Lady Crusaders jumped out to a 14-0 lead after three innings before the Lady Falcons would prolong the mercy rule and score six runs in the top of the fifth as they then trailed by eight — only for ECC to score two more in the bottom of the sixth inning to walk it off via the 10-run mercy rule.
Emily Mourer got the win inside the circle for ECC, throwing four innings and allowing four hits, no runs and two walks while striking out seven Coudy players.
Mourer also helped her own cause with a home run as teammate Lucy Klawuhn also homered.
Mourer and Klawuhn were two of four ECC players with two hits as Sydney Alexander and Caitlyn Vollmer did the same.
Vollmer and Mourer had three RBIs while Klawuhn and Alexander had one each.
Rylie Belsoe had ECC’s other extra-base hit on the afternoon with a double.
Elk County Catholic (3-2) gets an Easter break as the team’s next game is on Tuesday as they host Johnsonburg.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 16,
COUDERSPORT 6
Score by Innings
Coudy 000 060 — 6
ECC 554 002 — 16
Coudersport—6
Madyson DuBots-Angood ss 4122, Sierra Myers 3b 3022, Ava Wahlers 1b 2100, Claire Daisley ph 1000, Ryelle Black p 2000, Hannah Fleniken ph 1000, Laura Dunn c 3010, Cierra Davis 2b 3110, Alexis Sanderson rf 2100, Marah Fowler lf 2120, Lillian Clinger cf 2111. Totals: 25-6-9-5.
Elk County Catholic—16
Lucy Klawuhn ss 3321, Alexa Chamberlin ss 1100, Gabby Weisner cf-lf 2310, Rylie Belsoe cf-lf 1010, Lydia Anderson 1b 2202, Marissa Ullman ph 1000, Emily Mourer p 3123, Raegan Weaver p 1000, Sydney Alexander 3b 2221, Sarah Hasselman 3b 2201, Ellie Baron rf 2111, Josie Lawrie rf 1001, Tessa Fledderman dp 2100, Jenna Schatz ph 0000, Caitlyn Vollmer c 2023, Sofiya Cherry c 2010, Mackenzie Bille 2b 2000, Mya Pistner 2b 2011, Reagan Bauer lf-cf 0000. Totals: 31-16-13-14.
Errors: Coudy 2, ECC 0. LOB: Coudy 6, ECC 6. 2B: Myers, Dubots-Angood; Belsoe. HR: Mourer, Klawuhn. HBP: Wahlers; Lawrie.
Pitching
Coudersport: Ryelle Black-5 IP, 13 H, 16 R, 11 ER, 8 BB, 6 SO.
Elk County Catholic: Emily Mourer-4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO; Raegan Weaver-2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Black.