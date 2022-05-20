PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was a pitcher’s duel between St. Marys’ Kendall Young and Punxsutawney’s Ciara Toven on Thursday. But in the end, St. Marys took advantage for the 2-1 win via a Kara Hanslovan two-RBI single for its ninth win in a row.
“She hit that ball pretty hard on the ground and it kind of snuck through and we took advantage of it,” St. Marys head coach Matt Eckels said. “That was key.”
Young and Toven both struck out nine each and went the distance, with Young allowing three hits and Toven allowing four — with all four coming in a row in the top of the third inning.
“Kendall did a very good job,” Eckels said. “She stuck it through there. It got a little hairy there in the bottom of the seventh but there was no quit in her ... Toven’s a very good pitcher and we like to see that. It’s good to face that type of pitching at the end of the season. We came away with a win there where we chipped away and didn’t quit.”
After a scoreless first and Toven shutting down St. Marys in the top of the second, Punxsy pitcher Toven helped out her own cause with a line drive double that rolled to the fence in leading off the inning. One batter later, Brooke Young hit a short chopper to third as Rosa DePrater was unable to get the throw there in time, putting Milaydi Hilliard — who courtesy ran for Toven — to third with no outs.
Young then was able to strikeout Brynn Hergert to get the first out, but Brooke Skarbek hit a fly ball to left, allowing Hilliard to beat the throw home to give Punxsy a 1-0 lead. In the midst of the throw home, Young took off for third but was tagged out by DePrater after catcher Gianna Surra made the throw, thus allowing St. Marys to get out of the inning with just the lone run scored.
St. Marys then answered back in the top of the third inning with two outs. After Toven struck out the 8-9 Lady Dutch hitters, DePrater got the first hit of the game for her team in a single up the middle. Olivia Eckels then also singled to center and Young’s single to left loaded the bases.
Hanslovan then hit a hard grounder that just went by the outstretched glove of Skarbek as DePrater and Eckels scored, making it 2-1 St. Marys.
The Lady Dutch would have only one baserunner the rest of the way — a Danielle Rolley walk in the top of the fifth — as Punxsy also only had one more hit in a Toven single in the bottom of the fourth.
“That’s one of those games where you’ve got to ... find a way to will yourself to a win,” Punxsutawney head coach Brad Constantino said. “They made more plays than we did.”
Punxsy did get baserunners on, however, with five in the last three innings. The sixth inning saw Young plunk Avary Powell and then Toven was intentionally walked to get to Young — who proceeded to fly out to center with two outs.
The Lady Chucks’ last ditch effort in the bottom of the seventh saw Skarbek draw a walk after a battle with Young. Karli Young then drew another walk with runners at second and first with one out. But after a Sydney Hoffman infield fly, Young got Emily Dobbins to ground out to short to end the game with a 2-1 Lady Dutch victory.
St. Marys (16-3) has its last game of the regular season today as they host Elk County Catholic. After today, they’ll then await Clearfield in the District 9 Class 4A title game on Thursday at Heindl Field in DuBois at 3:30 p.m.
“A game like this shows what you’re made of,” Eckels said. “When it’s tight, you can see how everybody responds to being under pressure and the mental toughness — both good and bad. Body language screams volumes and that’s what we look for. We want the mentally tough. We want the kids out there saying, ‘Just give me the ball’ or ‘I want to hit the ball.’ Those are the kids we want and these are the games that these players come through on.”
Punxsutawney finished its regular season with a 9-10 record. They’ll now have some time off as they’ll meet Karns City on Memorial Day, May 30, at 3:30 p.m. for the D-9 Class 3A title, also at Heindl Field.
“We had two tough ones with them,” Constantino said of St. Marys. “We had the grand slam in the bottom of the sixth up there. Then this one, it’s tough. We played DuBois well enough to walk away (with a win). We played Clearfield, DuBois Central Catholic and they’re all one-run losses. It’s just that we haven’t found a way to get over the hump yet. And we’re young and hopefully this will make us better down the road.
“We’ve got to get back in the caged and continue with the fundamentals — base-running, fielding, throwing. We’ll try to make sure that on Memorial Day we’re playing our best.”
ST. MARYS 2,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 1
Score by Innings
St. Marys 002 000 0 — 2
Punxsy 010 000 0 — 1
St. Marys—2
Rosa DePrater 3b 3110, Olivia Eckels 2b 3110, Kendall Young p 3010, Sophia Benjamin cr 0000, Kara Hanslovan ss 3012, Gianna Surra c 3000, Lindsey Reiter 1b 2000, Jianna Gerg cf 3000, Lauren Mosier rf 3000, Danielle Rolley lf 2000. Totals: 25-2-4-2.
Punxsutawney—1
Emily Dobbins cf 4000, Laci Poole rf 3000, Avary Powell c 2000, Ciara Toven p 2020, Laura Rittenhouse cr 0000, Olivia London cr 0000, Brooke Young 3b 3010, Brynn Hergert lf 1000, Milaydi Hilliard cr-lf 2100, Brooke Skarbek ss 1001, Karli Young 1b 1000, Zoey Hoover pr 0000, Kaylee Guidice dp 2000, Syd Hoffman 2b 1000. Totals: 22-1-3-1.
Errors: St. Marys 1, Punxsy 0. LOB: St. Marys 4, Punxsy 6. 2B: Toven. SF: Skarbek. HBP: Powell (by Young).
Pitching
St. Marys: Kendall Young-7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 SO, 1 HB.
Punxsutawney: Ciara Toven-7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Toven.