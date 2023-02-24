DuBOIS — What a difference a year can make.
One season ago, the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen boys basketball team had a 4-18 record. But this season, the Flying Dutchmen will be playing for a District 9 Class 4A title next week as No. 2 St. Marys took down No. 3 Punxsutawney, 41-31, in the semifinals Thursday night at DuBois High School.
“All the effort during the summer and the effort they put in this evening, you can see that our players have gotten better,” St. Marys head coach Bill Shuey said. “They work hard. I’m very pleased with their effort.”
The Dutchmen senior duo of Tanner Fox and Charlie Coudriet made sure their playing days at St. Marys were extended for at least another game. Fox led the way with 15 points as he finished off numerous drives to the hoop and had his runner working around the foul line.
Fox put the exclamation point on Thursday’s contest with under a minute to go by getting a ball that looked destined for out of bounds, only to save it, tiptoe in bounds and score the layup to put the icing on the cake for the victory.
“I thought Tanner’s save on the sideline — when they thought it was going out of bounds — was something special,” Shuey said. “That kind of (put the game away). For a good player who did really well all night, I thought that was good for him.”
Meanwhile, Coudriet’s 14 points also included eight rebounds — five of which came in the first quarter alone as he, too, finished off plenty of opportunities inside.
“I thought Charlie Coudriet played nice inside,” Shuey said. “He was in control and balanced — I thought he did a great job and he did a fine job on the boards.”
St. Marys led the entire way in the semifinal, jumping out to a 9-0 lead early and an 11-2 first quarter lead.
After the Dutchmen went up 16-4 midway through the second quarter, the Chucks got the deficit back to single-digits as St. Marys led 18-10 at the half as Jimmie Neese had a midrange jumper with about 20 seconds remaining.
“These kids have a lot of pride and a lot of heart,” Punxsy head coach Randy Reitz said. “When we got down, there was no quit. It’s been a pleasure and a joy to coach these kids because they never quit. Tonight on the offensive end, we had some struggles and with shooting some foul shots and missing shots underneath. But these kids battled all year and it’s been a lot of fun.”
Punxsy then was within five at 20-15 as Neese knocked down both free throws with 5:22 left in the third quarter, but the St. Marys offense was able to turn it up a notch go on a 13-4 run — six of those by Coudriet — to close out the third quarter for a 33-19 lead.
“Punxsy stepped it up a couple of notches and we didn’t respond as well as we should have,” Shuey said. “They got a little run on us. But then we got it back together. It was a good team effort.”
Both teams battled and forth throughout the fourth quarter as a Zach Presloid three by Punxsy cut the St. Marys lead to 37-29 with 1:05 left in the contest. But the Dutchmen were able to find Coudriet underneath with about 47 seconds left to get it back to a 10-point lead. Seconds later, Fox’s save of the ball heading out of bounds and the layup put the game away as they went up 41-29.
Noah Weaver then made two free throws late to set the final at 41-31.
Weaver led the Chucks with 10 points while Neese added eight.
St. Marys (12-12) will face off against top seed Clearfield (16-6) on Friday, March 3 at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium with a time to be determined.
“That game will be played on a college court — that’s always special for the guys,” Shuey said. “We’re looking forward to it. Now we’ve got to focus on another game and hopefully we can put forth the same effort (as Thursday night).”
Punxsutawney finishes its year at 7-16 as it was the last game for its four seniors in Ryen Heigley, Tysen Leasure, Cole Brooks and Charles Connell. Heigley was the lone senior starter as he had six points on two three-pointers in his final game.
“They came to practice every night and played hard,” Reitz said of the seniors. “They’re just great kids and they came with great attitudes and they’re supportive. We’re going to miss them and we wish them the best.”
ST. MARYS 41,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 31
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 2 8 9 12 — 31
St. Marys 11 7 15 8 — 41
Punxsutawney—31
Ryen Heigley 2 0-0 6, Jimmie Neese 3 2-2 8, Zach Presloid 1 0-0 3, Beau Thomas 0 0-2 0, Noah Weaver 4 2-5 10, Cooper Hallman 1 0-0 2, Mason Nesbitt 0 0-1 0, Noah Kengersky 0 2-2 2. Totals: 11 6-12 31.
St. Marys—41
Tanner Fox 7 0-0 15, Anthony Nedzinski 0 2-2 2, Tyler Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Quin Gavazzi 1 1-2 4, Charlie Coudriet 7 0-0 14, Dan Schutz 0 0-0 0, Ben Paul 0 4-4 4. Totals: 16 7-8 41.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 3 (Heigley 2, Presloid), St. Marys 2 (Gavazzi, Fox).