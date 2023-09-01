JOHNSONBURG — Last week the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen football team’s offense against Moniteau ran — literally — through the legs of senior running back Matthew Davis. And on a Thursday night game at Johnsonburg’s Memorial Field, it was no different as Davis picked up his second consecutive 200+ yard performance to start this year as the Dutchmen defeated the Ridgway Elkers, 28-14.
A week after rushing for 226 yards, Davis had 211 on Thursday night on 28 carries and two scores — the last of which was a 47-yard run down the right side that put the game away for the Dutchmen.
It looked early on that it could be a potentially easy night for the visitors, playing at Memorial Stadium for the annual game there due to the Ridgway/Johnsonburg co-op. St. Marys held a 15-0 lead with 3:48 to go in the third quarter. But a lengthy drive by the Elkers put them right back into the contest and it eventually became a one-score game before Davis’ fourth quarter TD.
St. Marys outgained the Elkers 294-124 on the night with 71 of Ridgway’s yards coming on a 17-play drive that took up the end of the first quarter and half of the second that finally ended in paydirt for the home team.
With Ridgway getting the ball to start, a three-and-out that saw Mason Sheeley sack Ridgway quarterback Cameron Larkin on the first offensive play of the game gave the ball to the Dutchmen at their own 34. Davis’ first run of the night was a 39-yard run as he’d eventually get St. Marys into the Ridgway red zone. After Jackson Vollmer hauled in a 10-yard reception from St. Marys quarterback Cameron Coudriet that went to the Ridgway 1, Davis finished off the drive with the score and Carter Dush’s extra point made it 7-0 with 7:30 left in the first quarter.
Another three-and-out by the Elkers set up St. Marys with the ball at their own 36. This time, the Dutchmen did most of the damage through the air as Ben Reynolds hauled in a 25-yard reception on a 3rd-and-9 play at the Ridgway 44 before Reynolds caught a 19-yard TD pass as he ran down the seam and Coudriet found him in stride for the score with 3:48 left in the first quarter.
On what appeared to be the extra point try, St. Marys then ran a fake as holder Brody Wehler tossed it to Tristan Dilley for the two-point conversion and a 15-0 lead.
That’s when Ridgway would finally answer, however, as they chipped away at the Dutchmen defense on the 17-play, 71-yard drive that primarily saw Larkin use his legs to move the chains — including a crucial 4-yard run on 4th-and-2 at the St. Marys 26 that kept things moving. Larkin then scored up the middle on a 3rd-and-goal run at the 5 with 6:12 left in the second quarter, but the extra point try by Rocco Delhunty was wide and the Elkers still trailed by two possessions, 15-6.
St. Marys then answered rather quickly with 2:39 to go in the second quarter as Reynolds scored on a 16-yard counter play run up the middle. Dush’s extra point then made it 22-6 as that would be the score as they entered the half.
Momentum started to go towards the home team in the beginning of the third quarter as Davis fumbled on a run at their own 14 as Jackson Kilpeck came up with the ball at the Dutchmen 15. Five plays later, Delhunty punched it in by reaching for the goal line and getting across on a 4-yard score with 4:26 left in the third quarter. Needing a successful two-point try to get the game within one possession, Ridgway did just that as Larkin ran it through the heart of the St. Marys defense, making it a 22-14 ballgame.
Just two offensive plays later, a Coudriet pass was tipped and went into the hand of Larkin for an interception as Ridgway took over from its own 30. But St. Marys answered back as Lucas Bauer picked off a Larkin pass himself one play before the end of the third quarter.
With the ball at their own 20, St. Marys then put the game away as they appeared to do so with a 58-yard TD run by Reynolds, but it was called back due to holding. Three plays later and after Ridgway was called for a 15-yard facemask penalty, Davis took a pitch to the right and cut upfield for the 47-yard score. However, Dush’s point-after try went off the right upright, bouncing back into play as St. Marys led 28-14.
The next Ridgway drive saw Dutchmen defender Ben Paul pick off another Larkin pass. But after Ridgway was able to force a St. Marys punt, a Larkin pass to Michael Gerg at their own 28-yard line saw the ball pop loose and the Dutchmen recovered. From there, St. Marys was able to run out the clock and went into victory formation at the Ridgway 6 before capping off the 28-14 victory.
Larkin led Ridgway with 68 yards on 21 carries while Coudriet was 5-of-12 for the Dutchmen for 70 yards and a touchdown and interception.
St. Marys moves to 2-0 and hosts Kane on Friday, Sept. 8.
Ridgway falls to 0-2 and hosts Karns City next — also on Friday, Sept. 8.