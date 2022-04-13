PUNXSUTAWNEY — The St. Marys Dutchmen tennis team picked up a 4-3 win over Punxsutawney on Tuesday afternoon.
“We won another pair of close matches and that made all the difference in tonight’s contest,” St. Marys head coach Tim Henry said.
Both teams split singles matchups with St. Marys’ Ryan Holjencin defeating Aramy Ferrent, 6-7 (10-4), 6-1, 10-6 for the No. 1 matchup and Luke Anderson defeating Mikey Setree 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) in the No. 3 match.
“Luke has been finding his game and confidence the past few weeks and has made considerable progress,” Henry said. “Ryan knows he will always get quality opponents at No. 1 singles. Losing the first set breaker and finding the strength to pull out the match speaks of his mental toughness. Everyone had to battle because Punxy again had more experienced players returning from a year ago than we did. All the guys represented Dutch tennis well.”
The No. 2 and No. 4 singles Punxsy wins, respectively, went to Zayin Spearing with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Dawson Krug and Josh Shoemaker winning 6-4, 6-2 over Blake Hoffman.
In doubles, St. Marys took two out of three, including the final match with it tied up at 3-3.
Punxsy’s No. 1 duo of Setree and Shoemaker beat Holjencin and Krug, 8-6. But in the next two, St. Marys’ Anderson and Hoffman beat Alex Deppen and Spearing, 8-2. The No. 3 contest saw Colten Vollmer and Sean Radkowski beat Logan Connor and Dana Smith, 8-4, to seal the win for the Dutchmen.
“Both teams were missing two starters so credit goes to Blake Hoffman for being brave enough to step into singles,” Henry said. “Many of our young guys are discovering that playing singles is an entirely different experience that requires time to adapt to. Against such a strong squad, on the road again, and down two starters, we found a way to win.”
Both squads are back on the court today as St. Marys (3-1) hosts Brockway and Punxsutawney (2-2) travels to Johnsonburg.
ST. MARYS 4,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 3
Singles
1. Ryan Holjencin (SM) def. Aramy Ferrent (P), 6-7 (10-4), 6-1, 10-6.
2. Zayin Spearing (P) def. Dawson Krug, 7-5, 7-5.
3. Luke Anderson (SM) def. Mikey Setree, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4).
4. Josh Shoemaker (P) def. Blake Hoffman, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Seatree/Shoemaker (P) def. Holjencin/Krug, 8-6.
2. Anderson/Hoffman (SM) def. Spearing/Alex Deppen, 8-2.
3. Colten Vollmer/Sean Radkowski (SM) def. Logan Connor/Dana Smith, 8-4.
In other results:
DuBOIS 5,
ELK COUNTY
CATHOLIC 2
DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers’ boys tennis team notched a 5-2 win over Elk County Catholic in play under the lights on Tuesday evening.
DuBois (3-1) took three of four singles matchups and two of three in doubles to seal the victory.
Beaver Cody Jaconski defeated Anthony Messineo, 6-1, 6-1, at the No. 1 singles match and Zach Johnson beat Cam Klebacha, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
DuBois’ Houston Hemke battled in the first set to a 7-5 win over Cole Piccirillo but then won handily, 6-0, in the second set.
“Houston stated before the match that he was feeling unconfident,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said. “This attitude showed up in the first set. But after a long set filled with long rallies, it looked like he tired Cole out and was able to blast through the second set.”
Crusader Owen Daghir got the lone singles victory at 6-3, 6-3 over John Miller.
Doubles saw Reed make a change from the usual top two teams as Jaconski and Brohm Hemke defeated Messineo and Klebacha, 8-2. Johnson then teamed with Houston Hemke to beat Piccirillo and Daghir, 8-6.
“For strategic reasons, we swapped Brohm and Zach in doubles,” Reed said. “This led to some interesting matches.”
The ECC duo of Julian Funaki and Elliott Ruppercht then defeated DuBois’ Ben Gribik and Aaron Webster, 8-6, to cap off the match.
DuBois plays again today at Bradford while Elk County Catholic also plays today, as they host DuBois Central Catholic.
DuBOIS 5,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 2
Singles
1. Cody Jaconski (D) def. Anthony Messineo, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Zach Johnson (D) def. Cam Klebacha, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Houston Hemke (D) def. Cole Piccirillo, 7-5, 6-0.
4. Owen Daghir (ECC) def. John Miller, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Jaconski/Brohm Hemke (D) def. Messineo/Klebacha, 8-2.
2. Houston Hemke/Johnson (D) def. Piccirillo/Daghir, 8-6.
3. Julian Funaki/Elliott Ruppercht (ECC) def. Ben Gribik/Aaron Webster, 8-6.