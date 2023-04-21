DUBOIS — The St. Marys boys tennis team won three of four singles and two of the three doubles Thursday to knock off host DuBois, 5-2, in a contest that saw several tightly contested matchups.
The Flying Dutchmen won the top three singles matches, led by No. 1 Lukel Anderson who upended Brohm Hemke, 6-4, 6-1. Teammate Dawson Krug then bested Ben Gribik, 6-4, 6-4 at second singles.
The last singles went to a third set super tiebreaker, with the teams splitting the matches.
At third singles, Blake Hoffman pulled out a 7-5, 2-6, 10-8 win against Jay Parekh, while DuBois’ Jacob Loomis edged Dean Rakieski, 6-1, 0-6, 11-9 at No. 4.
“What can I say?,” said DuBois coach Josh Reed of Loomis’ win. “This was an extraordinary match. Jacob won set one with a commanding 6-1 lead. He then went on to drop set two 0-6.
“This reversal in momentum would absolutely cripple most athletes. Jacob’s resolve pushed him to inch out a gut wrenching 11-9 tiebreak victory for the match.”
The overall matches’ outcome was decided before first and second contests were held, as the St. Marys duo of Alex Lockenbill and Riley Brennan upended Aaron Webster and Jack Stringer, 8-2, at third doubles to give St. Marys a 4-1 advantage.
The teams then split the last two matchups.
St. Marys won at No. 1 doubles, as Anderson and Hoffman teamed up to beat Hemke and Parehk, 8-4. Beavers Gribik and Loomis notched an 8-6 win against Krug and Tyler Lockenbill at No. 2.
St. Marys hosts Johnsonburg Tuesday, while DuBois travels to Elk County Catholic on Monday.
ST. MARYS 5, DUBOIS 2
Singles
1. Luke Anderson (SM) def. Brohm Hemke, 6-4, 6-1
2. Dawsom Krug (SM) def. Ben Gribik, 6-4, 6-4.
3. Blake Hoffman (SM) def. Jay Parehk, 7-5, 2-6, 10-8.
4. Jacob Loomis (D) def. Dean Rakieksi, 6-1, 0-6, 11-9.
Doubles
1. Anderson/Hoffman (SM) def. Hemke/Parehk, 8-4.
2. Gribik/Loomis (D) def. Krug/Tyler Lockenbill, 8-6
3. Alex Lockenbill/Riley Brennan (SM) def. Aaron Webster/Jack Stringer, 8-2.
In other boys tennis action Thursday:
ECC 7,
Brockway 0
DUBOIS — Elk County Catholic swept all four singles matches Thursday on its way to a 7-0 victory against Brockway at the DuBois City Park courts.
Crusader No. 1 Anthony Messineo beat John Knox, 6-0, 6-3, while teammate Cam Klebacha notched a 6-0, 6-1 win against Adan Lin at second singles.
The closest singles match, at least score-wise, came at No, 3 where ECC’s Cole Piccirillo upended Damon Tucker, 6-2, 6-3. Douglass MacDonald completed the singles sweep for ECC with a 6-2, 6-0 win vs. Aiden Wilcox at No. 4.
In doubles action, ECC’s top No. a 1 team of Owen Daghir and Julian Funaki scored an 8-2 win against Knox and Lin.
The best match of the day came at second doubles, where the ECC duo of MacDonald and Frank Messineo edged Tucker and Wilcox, 9-8 (7-2).
Crusaders Ben Reynolds and William MacDonald also collected an 8-0 victory against Dom Durle and Mason Bundy at third doubles.
Elk County is back in action today at home against Warren, while Brockway travels to Johnsonnburg on Monday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 7,
BROCKWAY 0
Singles
1. Anthony Messineo (ECC) def. John Knox, 6-0. 6-3.
2. Cam Klebacha (ECC) def. Adam Lin, 6-0. 6-1
3. Cole Piccirillo (ECC) def. Damon Tucker, 6-2, 6-3.
4. Douglass MacDonald (ECC) def. Aiden Wilcox, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Owen Daghir/Julian Funaki (ECC) def. Knox/Lin. 8-2.
2. Frank Messineo/MacDonald (ECC) def. Tucker/Wilcox, 9-8 (7-2)
3. Ben Reynolds/William MacDonald (ECC) def. Dom Durle/Mason Bundy, 8-0.
Bradford 6, Punxsy 1
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney boys tennis team had its annual doubleheader with Bradford on Thursday with the Chucks hosting. But the Owls would take down the Chucks in each contest via a 6-1 final.
“It was a tough match against very good Bradford team,” Punxsy head coach Mike Emhoff said. “The scores don’t reflect the competitiveness of each match. The boys all continue to improve and gain confidence in themselves.”
Punxsy’s Mikey Setree picked up both wins on the afternoon at No. 1 singles as the teams played to eight game pro sets.
The first game saw Setree defeat Peyton Haight, 8-6, and the second game, 9-7.
The Chucks are back in action Tuesday at DuBois Central Catholic.
MATCH ONE
BRADFORD 6, PUNXSUTAWNEY 1
Singles
1. Mikey Setree (P) def. Peyton Haight, 8-6.
2. Max Shaw (B) def. Alex Deppen, 8-0.
3. Mitchell Strauss (B) def. Dana Smith, 8-1.
4. Ward Kennedy (B) def. Logan Conner, 8-4.
Doubles
1. Strauss/Gabe Tate (B) def. Setree/Smith, 8-4.
2. Owen Manion/Landon Lohrman (B) def. Aiden West/Cody Pifer, 8-3.
3. Cameron Bucher/Gage Wilmoth (B) def. Alex Harry/Gage Elliott, 8-6.
MATCH TWO
BRADFORD 6, PUNXSUTAWNEY 1
Singles
1. Setree (P) def. Haight, 9-7.
2. Strauss (B) def. Deppen, 8-0.
3. Shaw (B) def. Smith, 8-4.
4. Cooper Haight (B) def. Conner, 8-0.
Doubles
1. Ward Kennedy/Shaw (B) def. Setree/Deppen, 8-6.
2. Austin Tingley/Tate (B) def. Abe Santos/West, 8-3.
3. Sean Storer/Trenton Johnson (B) def. Harry/Kural, 8-3.