BROOKVILLE — The St. Marys track and field program enjoyed quite the day Friday at the District 9 Class AA Track and Field Championships at Brookville High School, as the girls and boys squads combined to win 12 titles while finishing second in the team standings to DuBois in both meets.
The Lady Dutch were led by a trio of underclassmen in James Manners Award winner Rylee Nicklas, distance runner Gabby Pistner and hurdler Maura Caskey — who played a role in seven of the team’s eight gold medals while recording a handful of records in the process.
On the boys’ side, it was the duo of senior Alex Amador and freshman Andrew Field who did the heavy lifting as they helped secure all four of the Dutchmen’s gold medals.
The St. Marys girls were part of a tight, three-school battle for the team crown, which was ultimately won by DuBois. The Lady Beavers ended a seven-year title drought by upending the defending champion Lady Dutch by 2.50 points, 87.83-82.33 Bradford was third at 75.33.
Pistner came in as the household name for the Lady Dutch, and for good reason given her prowess in the distance events, but it was Nicklas who kind of stole the show — at least for one day.
Nicklas enjoyed a dominant day in the throws, winning gold in all three of those events to capture the Manners Award as the meet’s MVP with 18 points scored. And, she won all three golds without really being challenged.
She posted a mark of 116-0 in the javelin to win by just over 13 feet and won the discus (102-8) by just over four feet. Her closest competition came in the shot put (32-3 3/4), where she won by just under three feet.
As for Pistner, she arguably put on the biggest show in the Class AAA meet as she and DuBois’ Morgan Roemer battled it out for two laps in the 800 — both shattering the old D-9 AAA meet record time in the event. However, it was Pistner who led start to finish and edged the Lady Beaver, 2:14.30-2:15.07, to take home the gold and new meet record while bettering her own school mark in the event. Both qualified for states based on time.
Pistner also matched Nicklas in gold medals with three, winning her other two in relay events as she also went 3-for-3 in her events.
She joined forces with Lucia Hayes, Mary Defilippi and Christina Frontz to run a 4:05.83 to capture the finals opening race on the track, the 4x800. It marked the seventh straight year the Lady Dutch have won that race. In the meet-ending 4x400, Pistner ran alongside Hayes, Caskey and Defilippi to win in a time of 4:05.83 as they led wire to wire to defend their title in that event.
Caskey added an individual gold medal in the 300 hurdles (46.22) and a silver in the 100 hurdles (16.02), bettering her own school records in those events in the process.
The Lady Dutch’s final gold medal came from junior Maddy Wittman, who enjoyed a career day in the pole vault. She was the lone vaulter to clear 9-0, which was a foot better than her previous best height, to take home the title. That mark was just one inch off the school record of 9-1 set by Shelby Zomcik back in 2011. Teammate Becca Gnan (7-6) was fifth in the event.
Wittman added a silver medal in the 4x100 relay as she teamed up with Gnan, Zahra Baluch and Adriana Buck to post a time of 52.00. She was fourth in the triple jump (32-6 1/4).
St. Marys also got a silver medals from Defilippi in the 1,600 (5:31.02) and Frontz in the 3,200 (12:18.59) and bronzes by Hayes (200, 27.12) and Rachel Braun (1600, 5:38.09).
Hayes added a fourth in the 400 (1:03.01), while Frontz (800, 2:32.28) and Kelsie Bellotti (3200, 12:29.17) did the same in their respective events. The Lady Dutch got fifth places from Gnan (100, 13.51), Emma Garstka (100 hurdles, 17.04), Izzy Catalone (high jump (4-5) and Chloe Schaberl (discus, 82-1).
Over on the boys’ side, Amador was a triple gold-medalist for the Dutchmen.
He ran to victory in the 800 (2:00.98), winning by nearly nine seconds, and added first places in a pair of relays. He anchored the 4x800 relay that also featured seniors Nicholas Hayes and Augie Secco and junior Braydon Mosier to victory in 8:46.72 and ran the final leg behind Hayes, sophomore Angelo Catalone and junior James Pistner in the 4x400 as the quartet won in season best time of 3:32.26. The win in the 4x800 was St. Marys first in the event in 10 years.
Field made a big splash in his first districts as the freshman struck gold in the triple jump after coming in as the No. 5 seed. He broke off a winning jump of 40-11, which was three feet farther than his season best mark of 38-11. He added a silver medal in the long jump (20-3 1/2).
The Dutchmen also got silver medals from junior Matthew Davis (100, 11.60), Hayes (1600, 4:37.31) and senior Wyatt Foster (3200, 10:11.04), while Lukas Curtis (400, 54.73), Mosier (800, 2:09.70), Secco (1600, 4:41.00), Jacob Nedimyer (3200, 10:35.63), Devlin Caskey (high jump, 5-7) and Tanner Fox (long jump, 20-2 1/2) all won bronze medals.
The 4x100 relay of Davis, Fox, Caskey and Johnny Bandy also finished third with a time of 46.41.
St. Marys got fourth places from Catalone (400, 55.64), Brandon Henry (800, 2:10.08; 3200, 10:51.92), Wyatt Ginther (300 hurdles, 44.96) and Aidan McAlee (discus, 108-9) and fifths from Mosier (1600, 4:51.05), Ginther (110 hurdles, 18.33), Davis (long jump, 19-2 1/4), Caskey (triple jump. 37-9 3/4) and Toby Steis (pole vault, 9-9).
Next up for the St. Marys D-9 champions is the PIAA Class AAA Track and Field Championships, which begin Friday at Shippensburg University.