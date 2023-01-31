DUBOIS — The turnover bug bit both St. Marys and DuBois Central Catholic Monday night, but it was the visiting Lady Dutch who proved to do just a little more with those miscues to pull out a hard-fought 37-34 victory decided in the final moments to spoil DCC’s Senior Night festivities.
The meeting was the second of the season between the Allegheny Mountain League South Division foes, with St. Marys pulling out a six-point win (35-29) at home on Jan. 3.
This matchup proved to even tighter, due in large part to turnovers that plagued both teams and kept them from getting into any kind of consistent rhythm all night.
St. Marys had 23 turnovers, with 17 of those coming in the first and fourth quarters. Meanwhile, DCC turned the ball over 20 times, with 14 of those coming in the second and third quarters.
The Lady Dutch finally started to capitalize on those Lady Cardinal miscues in the middle quarters to build a double-digit lead of 11 points three different times in the third quarter.
However, DCC closed the third on a 4-0 spurt to make it a 6-point game at 28-22, then flipped the script on St. Marys in the fourth by forcing eight Lady Dutch turnovers.
That defensive effort allowed DCC to not only storm back into the game but pull even at 34-34 with 1:30 to play after Lexi Berta hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Faith Jacob, one of two DCC seniors honored prior to the game along with Rose Whipple, also played a key role in the Lady Cardinals’ comeback bid as she scored all eight of her points in the second half.
St. Marys slowed things down at that point with DCC having all the momentum and managed to run almost a minute off the clock before Jayssa Snelick got free in the paint and scored with 28 seconds left to put the Lady Dutch back n top 36-34.
Central Catholic had an open look to take the lead on the other end on an inbounds play. However, Jessy Frank’s 3-pointer from the right corner didn’t go and Snelick ripped down the rebound with 11.2 seconds left to play. Snelick led all players with 12 points.
The Lady Cardinals then had to commit a couple quick fouls in the back court to finally put St. Marys into the bonus with three seconds on the clock.
That’s when Izzy Catalone stepped to the line and hit her first free throw to make it a 3-point game (37-34) but missed her second.
The Lady Cardinals got the rebound and called timeout with 2.8 seconds left to give themselves one final chance to tie the game and force overtime. Unfortunately for DCC, it was unable to get a shot off as the final buzzer sounded.
St. Marys ultimately won the game at the foul line as the teams finished with the same number of 2-point (10) and 3-point (3) field goals. The Lady Dutch were 8 of 10 at the line while improving its record to 15-3, while DCC was 5 of 6 at the stripe. The Lady Cardinals fell a game under .500 at 9-10 on the season.
“The bottom line here is the girls deserve all the credit,” said St. Marys coach Michael Franciscus. “They kept their composure in a very tough situation, and when it mattered most we protected the ball. We shot the ball very well from the foul line tonight, and we played fantastic defense to give ourselves a chance to win.
“That is a game that will help us (come playoff time), but right our goal right now is to keep getting better every day, and we’re excited for every opportunity that comes our way. We’re just taking it one day at a time.”
St. Marys jumped out to a 5-0 lead to start the game on a Catalone 3-pointer and two Snelick free throws before turnovers started to hurt the Lady Dutch. Central Catholic took advantage of a couple of those miscues as Kayley Risser scored five straight points to tie the game.
Molly Hanslovan then gave St. Marys the lead back on a hoop with 2:12 left, but the Lady Dutch didn’t score again in the quarter. A pair of Berta free throws and a basket by Frank in that closing stretch put DCC up 9-7.
Catalone nearly tied the game at the end of the period, but her layup on a fastbreak didn’t leave her hand until after the buzzer sounded.
St. Marys wasted little time pulling even in the second quarter though, as Olivia Eckels scored in the opening minute. That score seemed to breathe some life into the Lady Dutch, who took advantage of nine DCC turnovers to outscore the Lady Cards 11-2 in the quarter to take an 18-11 lead to the half.
Snelick had four points in the quarter, while Catalone had three. Frank notched DCC’s lone points on a basket with 2:01 left in the half.
St. Marys’ Maura Caskey made it a 9-point game with a hoop early in the third quarter before both teams went on a scoring drought of more than three minutes. Caskey finally ended that drought with a 3-pointer to give the Lady Dutch their largest lead of the night at 23-11.
Central countered with hoops by Jacob and Risser only to see Alexa Schneider hit a trey for St. Marys to make it an 11-point game at 26-15 with just under two minutes left in the third. Risser led DCC with 11 points.
The Lady Cardinals closed the quarter strong, though, putting together a 7-2 spurt to make it 28-22 entering the fourth quarter. Central ended the quarter on a high when Emma Elensky hit a long shot from just inside the half court line.
Points were still hard to come by early in the fourth, with the teams combining for just three baskets in the first four minutes. St. Marys came out of that stretch with an 8-point lead (32-24) before DCC ripped off a 10-2 run to make pull even at 34-34.
Risser jump-started that spurt with a basket, then Jacob scored off her own steal. Eckels momentarily slowed down DCC with a pair of free throws, but Berta countered with her back-to-back treys to tie the game with 1:30 to play.
St. Marys buckled down at that point and took care of the basketball when it mattered most and worked the clock before Snelick’s final basket of the game proved to be the game winner.
“I’m not sure if it as the emotions of the night (being Senior Night), but the mental performance was definitely off in the first half,” said DCC coach Jordan Hoover. “We were running plays wrong and kind of discombobulated. I told then when you play a good team, it’s hard to put pieces of a game together.
“But, I’m pretty proud of them. There were a lot of things we didn’t do overly well, but we competed really hard and kind of willed ourselves back into the game. A lot of shots that weren’t going early started to fall then.
“We definitely had enough looks to win the basketball game, and defensively we were really solid all night. I just thought the Snelick girl consistently hit shots and we didn’t really have anyone do that. We had them hit in bits and pieces.
“And, I can’t say enough good things about Faith and Rose both. They have given more than enough to the program, and they battled again tonight. They are both high-integrity athletes, and I’m very proud of them overall.”
Both teams are back in action Wednesday. St. Marys hosts Bradford, while DCC travels to Johnsonburg.
ST. MARYS 37,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 34
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 7 11 10 9 — 37
DCC 9 2 11 12 — 34
St. Marys—37
Alexa Schneider 1 0-0 3, Izzy Catalone 2 2-4 7, Olivia Eckels 1 2-2 4, Jayssa Snelick 4 4-4 12, Maura Caskey 4 0-0 9, Molly Hanslovan 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 8-10 37.
DCC—34
Faith Jacob 4 0-0 8, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Kayley Risser 4 3-4 11, Lexi Berta 2 2-2 8, Marina Hanes 0 0-0 0, Jessy Frank 2 0-0 4, Emma Elensky 1 0-0 3, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Hope Jacob 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-6 34.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 3 (Schneider, Catalone, Caskey), DCC 3 (Berta 2, Elensky).