DuBOIS — It wasn’t pretty at times, but the St. Marys Lady Dutch did enough on the offensive end while controlling the boards to capture a 27-20 defensive battle against DuBois Tuesday night in a matchup of two of the top teams in the area.
St. Marys’ decided advantage on the boards proved to vital on a night when the Lady Dutch lost the turnover battle, 22-13. However, DuBois failed to capitalize on a majority of those miscues because of a poor shooting night, which hurt the Lady Beavers even more when you consider they struggled to get defensive rebounds for opportunities at second-chance points.
Despite those turnovers, St. Marys still managed to control the clock in the second half after taking a 20-11 lead to the half. The Lady Dutch slowed things down after the break, running its version of the weave on the perimeter to keep the ball moving while looking for the chance to score inside.
As a result of that, and DuBois’ shooting woes, points came at a premium in the second half.
Both teams scored just two points in the third quarter before DuBois won the fourth 7-5. That barely put a dent in St. Marys’ halftime advantage, as the Lady Dutch held on for a low-scoring seven-point victory to improve to 8-2 on the season.
The 27 points was St. Marys’ second lowest total of the season. The Lady Dutch had just 26 in a game Dec. 17 when they beat Coudersport, 26-17.
Senior Isabella Caskey led the Lady Dutch with eight points and five rebounds, while younger sister Maura Caskey (sophomore) had five points and nine rebounds. Jayssa Snelick added six points and 10 rebounds.
“We rebounded really well, and I think that was the name of the game tonight,” said first-year St. Marys coach Michael Franciscus. “In general, we played a fundamentally sound game. Our goal was to limit turnovers and win the rebound battle.
“Turnovers werem’t perfect, but in general, we stayed played with patience and poise. As far as our season has gone, this was one of our more fundamentally sound games, and one of our better rebounding performances. We came in here and wanted to get a road win against a really good team.
“DuBois is very well-coached. Rodney is a really good guy and has a good coaching staff. They have really good athletes on their team, so we’re happy to come into this gym and get a big road win.”
Isabella Caskey opened the scoring with a hoop in the first minute of thre game, only to see DuBois’ Alexas Pfeufer answer right back with a 3-pointer.
St. Marys countered with back-to-back hoops by Holly Anthony and Izzy Catalone to go up 6-3. The Lady Dutch never trailed from there.
DuBois did get a hoop by Sarah Henninger on a drive to the basket to cut the lead to one (6-5) with 5:17 on the clock. However, the Lady Beavers didn’t score again in the quarter as the Lady Dutch got two buckets by Isabella Caskey and one by Olivia Eckels to push their lead to 12-5 after eight minutes.
Isabella Geist-Salone netted a quick hoop for DuBois to start the second quarter, but Snelick answered right back. Both teams then went more than three minutes without scoring.
Anthony finally ended that dry spell with 3:15 left in the half. Madison Rusnica promptly scored on the other end for DuBois, while a bucket by Lady Beaver Kamryn Fontaine off an inbounds play with 1:24 remaining cut the lead to five at 16-11.
St. Marys pushed that lead back up to nine (20-11) at the break though, as Snelick hit two free throws in the final minute before scoring again in the closing moments. Snelick had all six of her points in the second quarter.
The third quarter proved to be a battle of attrition on both ends of the court.
St. Marys’ lone points came on an Isabella Caskey basket with 3:17 left in the quarter. She was fouled on the play but missed the ensuing free throw — the last one for either side in the game. The Lady Dutch were 2 of 4 at the line in the game, while DuBois did not attempt a foul shot.
DuBois countered Caskey’s hoop with one by Lynx Lander just 24 seconds later as St. Marys maintained its nine-point lead (22-13) entering the final eight minutes.
St. Marys pushed that lead to 11 (24-13) when Maura Caskey scored 1:19 in, but Geist-Salone answered right back on the other end.
Another long scoring drought ensued, this one more than four minutes, before Maura Caskey drained a 3-pointer with 2:09 to play to make it 27-15.
DuBois responded with a Geist-Salone basket and 3-pointer by Fontaine in the ensuing 49 seconds to quickly make it a seven-point game at 27-20 with 1:20 to play.
That proved to be the final score though, as the Lady Beavers saw their record fall to 6-4.
“Holding them to two points in the third quarter was a good thing tonight,” said DuBois coach Rodney Thompson. “They were stalling a little bit, but we weren;t giving them a lot of openings on their pass and cut offense. So, defensively we played well to hold them to 27 points.
“No shots fell for us (offensively). Pfeufer hit that first one, and Izzy hit one or two. When you only score 20, you can remember them all. We did the same thing against Elk County.
“We’re up against something there and need to get it fixed. We’re going to re-examine and see what can work the best for us and try to figure it out.”
St. Marys is back in action Saturday at cross-town rival Elk County Catholic, while DuBois travels to Clearfield on Thursday.
ST. MARYS 27,
DUBOIS 20
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 12 8 2 5 — 27
DuBois 5 6 2 7 — 20
St. Marys—27
Holly Anthony 2 0-0 4, Izzy Catalone 1 0-0 2, Jayssa Snelick 2 2-3 6, Maura Caskey 2 0-0 5, Isabelle Caskey 4 0-1 8, Abigail Erich 0 0-0 0, Olivia Eckels 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 2-4 27.
DuBois—20
Madison Rusnica 1 0-0 2, Isabella Geist-Salone 3 0-0 6, Sarah Henninger 1 0-0 2, Alexis Pfeufer 1 0-0 3, Allie Snyder 0 0-0 0, Abby Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0, Brooke Chewning 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Fontaine 2 0-0 5, Teegan Runyon 0 0-0 0, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Lynx Lander 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 0-0 20.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 1 (M. Caskey), DuBois 2 (Pfeufer, Fontaine).