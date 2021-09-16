BROCKPORT — The St. Marys boys golf team, competing without its top player Lucas Benjamin, still took home the team title Wednesday at the inaugural Brockway Tournament held at Scottish Heights Golf Club.
St. Marys was the only one of the teams that competed to have all four of its players break 100 en route to beating Kane by 11 shots, 361-372, although the Wolves had the two best individual performers.
Max Bizzak captured medalist honors with a 78 in the 18-hole event, while Curt Barner carded an 80. Both were state qualifiers a year ago, along with Benjamin. Kane also got an 86 from Derek Peterson, while Kaden Smith came in with a 128.
Vinnie Lenze led the Dutchmen in Benjamin’s absence, shooting an 84 to tie Coudersport’s Brady Streich for the third-best round of the day. Teammate Ethan Schlimm had an 88, while Anthony Nedzinski (91) and Cole Cousins (98) rounded out St. Marys’ scoring.
Punxsutawney (432) was third in the team standings, followed by host Brockway (458) and DuBois Central Catholic (468). Coudersport only had three golfers compete and didn’t score as a team.
Don Neese led Punxsy with a 99, while Jim Neese had a 101. Jake Sikora (108) and Swayer Hall (124) also competed for the Chucks.
Weston Pisarchick was the lone Rover to break 100, shooting a 97. Dylen Coder and Daniel Shugarts posted a 111 and 115, respectively, while Parker Pisarchick had a 135.
As for DCC, its top golfer, Tristan Sedor, also carded a 97. Trenton Miller added a 112, while Brendan Paisley had a 114 and Nick Colby a 145.
Brockway hosts Punxsutawney today, while St. Marys travels to Kane on Friday for a match that also features Bradford. Central Catholic plays at DuBois on Tuesday.
TEAM STANDINGS
1. St. Marys (361): Vinnie Lenze 84, Cole Cousins 98, Ethan Schlimm 88, Anthony Nedzinski 91.
2. Kane (372): Curt Barner 80, Max Bizzak 78, Derek Peterson 86, Kaden Smith 128.
3. Punxsutawney (432): Jake Sikora 108, Don Neese 99, Jim Neese 101, Sawyer Hall (124).
4. Brockway (458): Dylen Coder 111, Daniel Shugarts 115, Weston Pisarchick 97, Parker Pisarchick 135.
5. DuBois Central Catholic (468): Tristan Sedor 97, Nick Colby 145, Brendan Paisley 114, Trenton Miller 112.
Coudersport (N/A): Brady Streich 84, Jacob Cracknell 90, Alex David 94.