ST. MARYS — The St. Marys gymnastics team opened up its season on Friday with a win over Bellefonte, taking a 128.725-111.650 victory.
“The girls did amazingly well for their first meet,” St. Marys head coach Irene McCandless said. “We were all pleasantly surprised with the team score. The team pretty much picked up where they left off last season.”
Lady Dutch Davan Lion won the all-around with a score of 34.775 as she took top honors on the beam (8.950) and the floor (9.125). She also wound up second (8.350) on the bars.
Lauren Moser finished fourth (31.575) in the all-around as the next highest Lady Dutch teammate with consistency among the four and a high of third (8.450) on the vault.
St. Marys’ Maddy Wittman also finished third (8.375) on the floor and finished fifth in the all-around with a score of 31.375.
“This was the team’s first highest opening team score of any season,” McCandless said. “It definitely is a good starting point and am very anxious to see how well the girls will do moving forward.”
St. Marys will have a holiday break as the team’s next meet will be on Jan. 5 against DuBois.