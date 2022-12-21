ST. MARYS — The St. Marys gymnastics team has enjoyed quite the success in recent years — both at the local and state level — and the Lady Dutch are poised to build off that success this year as long-time coach Irene Holjencin welcomes back a roster comprised of a mixture of veterans and newcomers.
The Lady Dutch are coming off a season in which they posted their second straight runner-up finish in the Silver Division at the Pennsylvania Classic High School Gymnastics Championships with a score of 136.117 — the program’s highest ever at the state competition. They also set a new school record on vault with a score of 35.367 at the Classic.
On top of that, St. Marys won 11 individual medals in the various divisions led by Adyson Azzato, who as a freshman won three gold medals in the Bronze Division on bars (7.775), floor (8.500) and ultimately the all-around (31.883). Anna Lundin added a bronze medal on beam (8.150) in the Bronze Division.
Davan Lion also captured three medals in the Gold Division (2nd hardest level behind Diamond), placing an impressive fourth in the all-around (35.817) while also being third on beam (9.225) and eighth on bars (8.525).
Maddy Wittman added four medals in the Silver Division — placing eighth on both vault (8.900) and floor (8.600) 10th in the all-around (32.475) and on bars (7.650).
“I felt the team ended the season very well, only losing to the undefeated team in our league, Altoona,” said Holjencin. “We gained a state champion — Addison Azzato, in the bronze division on bars, floor and all around — and ended the season as runner-up in the Silver Division at the PA Classic Gymnastics Championships.
“We are hopeful to continue to have each and everyone of the teammates continue to build on their abilities and skills they accomplished last season and getting each of them to achieve their own personal goals.”
However, that continued success will have to happen without Lion, Lundin and Lauren Mosier — who competed in the Gold Division at the Classic as well — who have all departed since last year.
While those losses will certainly be felt, Holjencin and the Lady Dutch welcome back a strong core group led by returning medalists Azzato and Wittman and sophomore Maria Radkowski.
Radkowski gave St. Marys a third gymnast in the Gold Division at the Classic last year, and was the first Lady Dutch freshman to ever compete in the division. While she didn’t win medals like Azzato and Wittman, she did post Top 15 finishes on bars (8.325) and beam (8.600) against the high-level talent in that division.
Also back are senior Danielle Rolley and sophomores Ava Villella and Becca Gnan — all of whom competed in last year’s Classic in the Bronze Division. Villella recorded a trio of Top 15 finishes in the all-around (12th, 32.358), bars (11th, 7.625) and vault (14th, 8.733).
Rolley is the lone senior rerturnee, as the senior duo of Zoe Williamson and Caitlyn Vollmer are among the eight newcomers to the squad. Half of those new competitors are juniors, whichcould bode well for next year as well.
“I think our team’s biggest strengths are that we still have a young team with much talent,” said Holjencin. “We have eight returning gymnasts from last season — Danielle Rolley, Maddy Wittman, Lili Chemlar, Ava Vivella, Maria Radkowski, Lexi Asti, Addison Azzato and Becca Gnan.
“These girls have a lot of talent and drive and are going to be very fun to watch throughout the season. We also doubled our team with eight new gymnasts, which bring all sorts of mixed talent in the sport on different events.
“This years team I think is going to cause some noise and turn some heads like they did last season, but I feel we may have a stronger team than last year. They seem to be wanting to try new things which is good. You want to see each of them progress.”
Holjencin also is looking forward to seeing if the Lady Dutch can close the gap as a team to Altoona in the Central Penn League.
“It has been years since anyone in our league has been close to scoring close or outscoring them,” said Holjencin. “They are a tough team, but they also have year-round club gymnasts, which makes it hard for our area to compete with. I believe we have a pretty strong team once we get everyone back into shape.”
St. Marys opens its season tonight at home against Ridgway.
ROSTER
Seniors: Danielle Rolley, Zoe Williamson, Caitlyn Vollmer. Juniors: Maddy Wittman, Lili Chemlar, Kara Chicola, Rachelle Fritz, Jianna Gerg, Sydney Smith. Sophomores Adyson Azzato, Lexi Asti, Becca Gnan, Maria Radkowski, Ava Villella. Freshman: Sara Regulski, Jacob Williamson.