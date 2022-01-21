ST. MARYS — The St. Marys gymnastics team put together its best performance of the season Wednesday night in beating Ridgway, 130.650-97.850.
The Lady Dutch’s team total was 1.350 points better than its best dual-meet score of the season (129.300 at DuBois on jan. 5) and 1.100 better than its top score of the year, which was a 129.550 at the St. Marys Invite three days later.
Senior Davan Lion once again led the way for St. Marys (3-1), as she won three of the four individual events to capture the all-around by by near two and half points over teammate Maria Radkowski, 34.9750-32.500.
Lion took home top honors on bars (8.300), beam (9.200) and floor (8.925) and was second on vault (8.550). Radkowski collected that fourth individual victory on vault (8.700), while finishing second on beam (7.875) and floor (8.450) and third on bars (7.475).
Teammates Maddy Wittman and Ava Villella were third and fourth in the all-around with scores of 31.175 and 30.575, repectively.
Wittman posted a second on bars (7.675), fourths on vault (8.325) and floor (8.150) and a sixth on beam (7.025). Villella was third on bars (7.475), fourth on beam (7.400) and fifth on vault (7.925) and floor (7.775).
Lauren Mosier added a third-places on vault (8.475) and floor (8.275) and a fourth on 7.400) on beam but did not compete on bars.
Ridgway’s top finisher was Marissa Gulnac, who was fifth in the all-around with a 27.400. She recorded a third place on beam (7.625), which was the Lady Elkers’ lone individual event finish in the Top 5.
The teams are back in action again on Monday against each other in a rescheduled meet at Ridgway.