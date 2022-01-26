ST. MARYS — For the second match in a row, the St. Marys gymnastics team posted its best score of the season in beating Ridgway, this time notching a 132.175-93.65 home victory against the Lady Elkers.
St. Marys beat Ridgway, 130.65-98.00, last Wednesday.
The Lady Dutch had the top four finishes in the all-around, led by Davan Lion who posted a 34.700. Maria Radkowski (33.300) was second, while Lauren Mosier (32.375) and Maddy Wittman (31.650) were third and fourth, respectively.
Lion took home individual first-place honors on bars (8.225), beam (9.075) and floor (8.900) while adding a third on vault (8.500).
The other individual event win went to teammate Ava Villella, who won the vault with a score of 8.650. Villella added a fifth on bars (7.125) and sixth on beam (7.050).
Radkowski was second on vault (8.600), bars (7.900), beam (8.200) and floor (8.600). Mosier collected third places on vault (8.500), beam (8.150) and floor (8.250) and a fourth on bars (7.475), while Wittman was third on vault (8.500) and bars (7.850) and fourth on beam (7.150) and floor (8.150).
Ridgway’s Marissa Gulnac was fifth in the all-around with a 26.625. Her best individual finish was a fifth on beam (7.075). She also was sixth on bars (5.100) and floor (7.200) and seventh on vault (7.250).
St. Marys (4-1) travels to Bellefonte on Saturday.