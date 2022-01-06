DuBOIS — Live competition has been limited so far for both the DuBois and St. Marys gymnastics teams, but both squads put together their best performances of the young season Wednesday, with the Lady Dutch coming away with a 129.300-121.450 victory at DuBois Area High School.
St. Marys was competing in just its second meet of the season and DuBois its third. The Lady Dutch, who had their season opener at Ridgway in mid-December postponed, boosted its team score just over a point from the 128 they had in a season-opening win vs. Bellefonte.
The Lady Beavers have made a dramatic jump team score-wise so far, opening the season with a 110.225 in a loss to Altoona before posting a 117.125 in a win vs. Ridgway in its second meet.
Senior Davan Lion powered the Lady Dutch with three individual event victories en route to winning the all-around with a score of 35.100.
Lion’s top score came in winning the floor, where she posted a 9.200. She also won the bars (8.400) and beam (8.800). She added a third place on vault with an 8.700.
Lion’s chief competitor was DuBois sophomore Lauren Stroka, who took home top honors on vault with a 9.000. Stroka finished second to Lion on bars (8.100), beam (8.150) and floor (8.950), as well as in the all-around where she scored a 34.200.
St. Marys’ Maddy Wittman took home third in the all-around with a 33.150. She collected a pair of second-place finishes on vault (8.750) and beam (8.150) and was third on bars (8.050) and fourth on floor (8.200).
The Lady Dutch also got a solid evening from Maria Radkowski, who was third on floor (8.300), fourth on beam (7.100), fifth on vault (8.400) and sixth on bars (6.700). Radkowski went on to place fifth in the all-around with a 30.500.
Ava Villella was sixth in the all-around, with her best individual finish being fifth on bars (7.150), while Adyson Azzato tied for seven in the all-around (28.150). Her best finish was a sixth on floor (7.850).
Teammate Lauren Mosier was fourth on bars (7.600) in the only event she competed in, while Anna Lundin was fifth on beam (6.950) and Danielle Rolley sixth on vault (8.200) in their lone events.
“The girls did very well,” said St. Marys coach Irene Holjencin. “The team pretty much hit their routines and were going very strong until they hit their last event of the night — beam.
“This was a rough event for the girls. In their defense, the beam was spring-loaded which made it difficult to stay on the beam. But, overall the team did great, and they upped their score from the first meet. We are all very proud of them.”
Stroka was backed by fellow sophomore Mya Jones, who finished fourth in the all-around (31.750) on the night. Jones’ posted a third place on beam (8.000), fourth on vault (8.500) and fifths on bars (7.150) and floor (8.100).
DuBois had two other all-around competitors in Morgan Bojalad and Madee Finalle, who placed tied for seventh (28.150) and eighth (27.350), respectively.
Bojalad placed sixth on beam (6.850) ad was seventh on both bars (6.150) and floor (7.750). Finalle was eighth on beam (6.150) and floor (7.700) and ninth on bars (5.850).
“The girls are all improving really well, and our scores keep going up,” said DuBois coach Nicole Finalle. “We’re competing better (as a team) this season, and the girls are excited about that. We just need to continue to work hard and add more difficult (in individual events).”
Both teams are back in action Saturday at the St. Marys Area invite.