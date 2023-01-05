DUBOIS — The DuBois gymnastics team welcomed St. Marys for its home opener Wednesday night, and it was the Lady Dutch who came away with a lopsided 129.588-91.925 victory.
Both teams were coming off two-week layoffs from their season-openers, but that time off didn’t seem to phase the Lady Dutch. St. Marys dominated the meet by winning all four individual events while also collecting the top three spots in the all-around against a DuBois squad missing one of its top competitors in Lauren Stroka.
Sophomore Maria Radkowski led the Lady Dutch with a pair of event wins on bars (8.413) and beam (8.700) while also capturing top honors in the all-around by more than two points over junior teammate Maddy Wittman, 33.788-31.650.
Radkowski added a second on beam (8.325) and third on vault (8.350), while Wittman’s night featured three runner-up finishes on vault (8.450), bars (8.000) and floor (8.300). She also was seventh on beam (6.900).
St. Marys senior Zoe Williamsom took home the other two individual wins on the night on vault (8.500) and beam (8.450). She also was third on bars (7.650) and didn’t compete on floor.
Radkowski and Wittman were followed in the all-around in third by sophomore teammate Ava Villella, who posted a 31.500. Villella’s best finish was a third on beam (7.625) while adding fourths on bars (7.500) and floor (8.075). She was sixth on vault (8.300). Williamson, Radkowski and Villella all had beam performances with no falls.
St. Marys also got a Top 5 finish from senior Danielle Rolley on vault, as she placed fourth with an 8.350, while Adyson Azzato had three Top 6 in her three events — a fifth on floor (7.925) and sixths on bars (6.975) and beam (7.000).
The Lady Dutch increased their overall team score by nearly a full point from its season-opening win Dec. 21 victory vs. Ridgway (128.675-100.525).
“The team did well,” said lady Dutch coach Irene Holjencin. “It’s always hard traveling to another gym and using their equipment when you become accustomed to your own equipment.
“But, they still performed well. It’s nice to see that the girls are progressing and getting better competing.”
DuBois, which had just four gymnasts compete, was led by junior Mya Jones who finished fourth in the all-around with a 30.425. Jones top finish was a third on floor (8.275). She also was fifth on vault (8.300) and bars (7.125) and eighth on beam (6.725).
Lady Beaver senior Morgan Bojalad collected a Top 5 finish with a fourth on beam (7.325) to go along with a sixth on floor (7.500) and seventh on bars (5.850).
The only other all-around competitor in the meet was DuBois junior Riley Kematick, who was fifth with a 19.825. His top finish was an eighth on vault (7.575).
Both teams are back in action Saturday at St. Marys’ annual invitational.