SLIPPERY ROCK — The St. Marys cross country teams made the trip out to Slippery Rock Saturday to compete in the Bill Lennox Invite held at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds and came home with a pair of medals on the girls’ side.
The Lady Dutch placed six runners in the Top 40 (107 girls competed) as they finished sixth out of eight schools in the team race with a score of 118. Seneca Valley won the team crown with a 49.
The duo of freshman Gabby Pistner and senior Madison Blythe powered the Lady Dutch with Top 20 finishes to win medals. Pistner finished 14th with a time of 21:05, while Blythe was 19th with a 21:42.
St. Marys then had a grouping of runners come close together. Sophomore Kelsie Bellotti (22:40) led that pack as she crossed in 31st, while freshman Lucia Hayes (22:44) was 33rd.
Freshman Paige Bauer (22:49) wasn’t far back in 37th and was followed across the finish line by sophomore Maura Caskey (23:00) in 39th. Jayssa Snelick (23:20) and Adriana Buck (24:20) were 44th and 58th, respectively.
On the boys’ side, junior Wyatt Foster was the Dutchmen’s top runner and finished 27th with a time of 17:58. Fellow junior Augustus Secco (18:09) wasn’t far behind in 32nd.
St. Marys then had a pair of runners come finish in the 60s, as Brandon Henry (19:13) was 60th and Jacob Nedimyer (19:26) was 65th. Nicholas Hayes (20:14) crossed in 88th, while Jack Beyer was 94th with a 20:27.
Other Dutchmen who competed were Braydon Mosier (11th, 21:23), Levi Solada (112th, 21:29), Tony Gatto (132nd, 22:54) and Joseph Blessel (140th, 24:00).
A total of 147 boys competed in the meet.
St. Marys finished ninth out of 10 teams with a score of 209. Taylor Allderdice won the boys title with a 48.
“It was a great day for running ... cloudy, cool, light wind, good course and great competition,” said St. Marys coach Stan Foster. “Our boys turned out five personal best times, and we now have five runners under 20:00. The girls ran five personal best and now have six under 23:00.
“Getting the opportunity to compete against some of the WPIAL (District 7) teams was a treat. It was pleasing to see so many parents make the trip to cheer on their athletes. It was truly a great day to be a coach and witness the individual determination of all the St. Marys athletes.”
St. Marys closes out its regular season on Tuesday with a tri-meet at Ridgway at also features Brockway.