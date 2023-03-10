HERSEY — The St. Marys brought a program record-tying four wrestlers to Hershey for its first ever venture into the PIAA Class AA Championships, but it proved to be a rough day for the Flying Dutchmen as those four competitors combined to go 1-7.
Only senior Waylon Wehler, in his second straight trip to states, survived Thursday to compete another day. And, even he finds himself in the consolation bracket as he looks to end his standout career with a state medal.
Wehler (36-5), ranked 6th in the state by papowerwrestling.com, got an unfortunate first-round draw as he had to face Notre Dame-Green Pond senior Holden Garcia (39-7), the returning state champ at 160 who lost in his regional final last weekend.
The Dutchman gave Garcia, ranked No. 2, all he could handle as the duo ere deadlocked at 1-1 late into the third period after trading escapes in the second and third periods.
Garcia proved to be the wrestler to come up with a big move as he took Wehler down with 38 seconds left en route to pinning him in 5:53.
A loss like that might have shaken up most wrestlers, but the even-keel Wehler bounced back with a strong 6-0 win in the consolation bracket against Berks Catholic junior Gabe Davis (40-10) in another battle of state returnees.
After a scoreless first period, Wehler seized control of the bout on the second when reversed Davis and then put him on his back for two nearfall points and a 4-0 lead.
Wehler took that advantage to the third, where Davis chose neutral. However, it was Wehler who came up with a takedown near the midway point of the period before riding out Davis over the final 1:04 for the 6-0 win.
The senior, who needs one win for 100, has another big matchup today against a returning medalist as he squares off against Lackawanna Trail senior Robbie Schneider (40-3). Schneider was a fifth-place finisher a year ago.
Beyond Wehler, St. Marys came up empty Thursday as the sophomore trio of Aiden Beimel (114), Ben Reynolds (139) and Jaden Wehler (145) all went 0-2 and were eliminated. Beimel was making his second trip to Hershey after competing in Class AAA as a freshman.
Beimel (25-10) opened his day with a matchup against four-time state qualifier Mason McLendon (32-4), a senior from Susquenita who tech falled the Dutchman 16-1 in 5:46. McLendon entered states ranked No. 6.
The loss dropped Beimel into the consy bracket where he met Northern Lebanon freshman Sam Wolford (44-13).
The two battled scoreless into the third period after Wolford rode out Beimel in the second. Wolford then chose down in the third and made his move as he not only reversed Beimel but picked up three nearfall points for a 5-0 lead.
Beimel managed an escape but the pair then traded a takedown and reversal as Wolford came away with an 8-3 victory to end the Ducthman’s season.
Reynolds (16-13) saw his improbable postseason run come to an end with a pair of losses in Hershey.
The sophomore was pinned in a 139-pound pigtail bout by Littlestown junior Cameron Mingee (35-7) in 3:01 while trailing just 2-0, then lost 8-1 to Commodore Perry junior Wyatt Lazzar (37-6) in a first round consolation bout.
Lazzar beat Reynolds, 6-2, in the Northwest Regional semifinals last weekend.
As for Jaden Wehler, he got to make his first trip to states with older brother Waylon but just struggled to score points in a pair of losses.
He lost a 10-1 contest to Biglerville junior Joey Ney (36-14) in a 145-pound pigtail bout, then was trailing 9-0 in his consolation bout when he was pinned in 2:27 by Cambridge Springs senior Gunnar Gage (27-7) in another regional rematch. Gage bested Wehler, 13-7 in last weekend’s quarterfinals.