ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Junior League All-Star baseball team clinched a spot Saturday in today’s District 10 title game as they took down the Smethport/Mt/ Jewett squad, which also features players from the Potter/McKean league, in a 9-1 contest at Memorial Park.
Jack Breindel was a duel threat for St. Marys on Saturday, leading the way at the plate by going 3-for-4 wuth a double and three RBIs. He then picked up the win on the mound, tossing four and 1/3 innings while allowing four hits, one run and three walks while striking out six.
Teammate Wyatt Brem was 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs while Gideon Cronk was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Cronk and Chase Simbeck also combined with Breindel to throw a four-hitter.
St. Marys took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on Paxton Herzing’s RBI double that plated Eknor Singh.
Three more St. Marys runs would cross the plate in the top of the third as Brem had an RBI single and Breindel had a two-RBI double.
Smethport finally answered in the bottom of the fourth with a run as the score was still 4-1 heading into the top of the seventh. That’s when St. Marys emphatically put the game away and earned its trip to tonight’s D-10 title game.
Brayden Barnett scored on an error to give St. Marys a four-run advantage and another Smethport error helped plate Adam Beimel as St. Marys led 6-1.
Two batters later, Brem hit a liner to right that scored Jay Vollmer and Matt Gilmore for a seven-run lead. St. Marys’ last run then came as Breindel capped things off with an RBI single to set the final score at 9-1.
St. Marys now moves into tonight’s D-10 title game at Stern Field against DuBois. They’ll look to seek revenge as St. Marys’ only loss of the tournament came in a 6-2 defeat against DuBois on July 16.
A DuBois win Monday gives them the title while a St. Marys win would then force the if-necessary championship game to be played on Wednesday.
ST. MARYS 9,
SMETHPORT/MT. JEWETT 1
Score by Innings
St. Marys 013 000 5 — 9
Smethport 000 100 0 — 1
St. Marys—9
Matt Gilmore 3b-ss 4200, Gideon Cronk ss-p 3220, Wyatt Brem 1b 3123, Jack Breindel pp-ss 4033, Chase Simbeck cf-p 4000, Eknor Singh lf 1100, Paxton Herzing c 3011, Brayden Barnett rf 3100, Ethan Galmish eh 2000, Landon Smith 2b 2010, Adam Beimel eh 2100, Jay Vollmer eh 3100. Totals: 34-9-9-7.
Smethport/Mt. Jewett—1
Kellen Veilleux ss 3110, Lawson Wetzel 3b 1010, Gavin Moses c 2000, Sage McCleaft 3b 2000, Liam Hawver p-2b 3000, Chase Boyd 2b-p 1000, Bradley Stilson cf-rf 3010, Tymber Nichols rf-lf 2000, Isaac Vincent eh 2000, Lucas Fowler lf-rf 1000, Canon Gustafson eh 2010. Totals: 22-1-4-0.
Errors: St. Marys 1, Smethport 4. 2B: Herzing, Breindel, Cronk.
Pitching
St. Marys: Jack Breindel-4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO; Gideon Cronk-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Chase Simbeck-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Smethport/Mt. Jewett: Liam Hawver-4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; Chase Boyd-2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Breindel. Losing pitcher: Hawver.