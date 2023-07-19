ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Junior League All-Star baseball team kept its postseason hopes alive on Tuesday evening at Memorial Park as St. Marys downed Brockway, 7-4, in an elimination game in the District 10 tournament.
Both teams started out the game with some erratic pitching, as both combined for a total of 18 walks and two hit batters during the game — with all but two walks taking place in the first four innings. But once the pitching settled down, St. Marys held on to its three-run lead where they’ll look to continue its postseason run with another elimination game on Thursday at Punxsutawney, as Punxsy took down Kane, 8-5, on Tuesday evening.
The St. Marys combo of Matthew Gilmore, Gideon Cronk and Wyatt Brem threw a two-hitter against Brockway, albeit they had 11 walks and two hit batters. Cronk actually had two separate stints on the mound, with his second being far more successful than the first.
Gilmore threw the first two and 1/3 innings, allowing a lone hit but also giving up three earned runs and three walks while striking out three. Cronk then took over and threw one and 1/3 innings. He didn’t allow a hit, but control issues saw him allow a run while walking six and striking out one.
Brem then took to the hill, throwing one and 2/3 innings, allowing no hits and no runs while walking two and striking out one. At that time with St. Marys up three they gave the ball back to Cronk. This time, he threw the final one and 2/3 innings, allowing no hits, no runs and more importantly, no walks while striking out two and picking up the win.
At the plate, Eknor Singh led St. Marys by going 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs. He gave St. Marys its first lead of the game in the bottom of the second, hitting an RBI single to left that plated Ethan Galmish for the 1-0 lead.
Brockway answered in the top of the third by taking a 3-1 lead. While they had only one hit in the inning — a Skyler Mosier single — four walks and a hit batter helped plate two of the runs. Hunter Ho’s bases-loaded walk tied it at 1-1 and Brockway took the lead on an Eric Decker walk. That led to Ben Bash’s sac fly RBI to left as the visitors led by two.
St. Marys not only responded in the bottom of the third but scored six runs on four hits.
A bases-loaded walk by Jack Breindel got St. Marys within one. One batter later, Chase Simbeck slapped one out to center for the RBI single, plating Gilmore to tie the game.
With the bases still loaded, Galmish drew a walk for another run as St. Marys took a 4-3 lead and right after that, Landon Smith did the same to put St. Marys up two. That led to Singh’s two-RBI double for the final two runs of the inning as St. Marys led 7-3.
As they had done in the three previous innings, St. Marys started out by walking plenty of Brockway batters in the top of the fourth. After Cole Senior and Kyle Kennedy drew walks and Mosier was hit by a pitch, Brockway’s final run of the game came on another bases-loaded walk as Ho had his second of the game, bringing home Senior as Brockway trailed 7-4.
But from there, the contest turned into a pitcher’s duel. Brockway’s Braxton McKinley came in the game in the bottom of the third and allowed Singh’s two-run double, the first batter McKinley would face. But from there, McKinley was perfect as he recorded a strikeout after the two-run double to get out of the third and then had three three-up-three-down innings to finish off the contest.
St. Marys, meanwhile, saw Brem allow a baserunner in the top of the fifth and one in the top of the sixth with one out before they decided to go with Cronk once again on the hill.
Brockway looked on the verge of picking up momentum with its last at-bats in the top of the seventh inning as Ho hit a single to center field to lead things off. However the very next batter saw St. Marys turn a 5-4-3 double play to thwart any momentum Brockway got as they needed just one more out for the victory. Cronk would do just that with the next batter, getting a popup to third to wrap up the 7-4 win.
Singh and Brem were the only St. Marys players with multiple hits while Simbeck was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
Ho led Brockway by going 1-for-2 with his two RBIs — both coming on bases-loaded walks — as Mosier had the other base hit for the team.
ST. MARYS 7,
BROCKWAY 4
Score by Innings
Brockway 003 100 0 — 4
St. Marys 016 000 x — 7
Brockway—4
Kyle Kennedy lf-p-lf 2100, Hunter Ho p-1b 2012, Eric Decker c 3001, Ben Bash ss 1001, Braxton McKinley 2b-lf-p 2000, Zayden Faith 3b 3000, Landon Moyer 1b-2b 2000, Cole Senior rf-eh 2100, Knox Shenkle eh-rf 1100, Skyler Mosier cf 2110. Totals: 20-4-2-4.
St. Marys—7
Matthew Gilmore p-ss 2100, Gideon Cronk ss-p-1b-p 2000, Wyatt Brem 1b-p-1b 3120, Jack Breindel 3b 2101, Chase Simbeck cf 2111, Paxton Herzing c 3000, Ethen Galmish rf 1201, Landon Smith 2b 1001, Eknor Singh lf 2023, Brayden Barnett eh 2000, Jay Vollmer eh 2000, Adam Beimel eh 2110. Totals: 24-7-6-7.
Errors: Brockway 0, St. Marys 0. LOB: Brockway 9, St. Marys 6. DP: Brockway 0, St. Marys 1. 2B: Singh. SF: Bash. SB: Bash, Shenkle; Cronk, Galmish. HBP: Kennedy (by Gilmore), Mosier (by Cronk).
Pitching
Brockway: Hunter Ho-1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Kyle Kennedy-2 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 0 SO; Braxton McKinley-3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
St. Marys: Matthew Gilmore-2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Gideon Cronk-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Wyatt Brem-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Gideon Cronk-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Cronk. Losing pitcher: Kennedy.