DUBOIS — The St. Marys Junior League All-Star softball team lived to fight another day as it knocked off DuBois, 7-4, Tuesday evening at the Highland Street field to force an if-necessary District 10 championship game on Thursday.
The contest was a stark contrast from the first meeting between the teams last Friday in St. Marys — an 18-12 DuBois victory in the winners’ bracket final. The teams combined for 30 hits in that first matchup compared to 11 on Tuesday.
And, only four of those hits came from the winning team St. Marys, which made the most of its chances thanks to smart, aggressive base running. St. Marys also made some nice defensive plays — after committing seven errors in the first meeting — to help hold DuBois at bay.
That defensive effort, along with a gritty pitching performance from Dana Beimel, was key in St. Marys stranding 11 DuBois runners on base in the game.
Beimel tossed the first 5 1/3 innings to get the win. She allowed four runs, two earned, on six hits while striking out two and walking seven. She was lifted in the sixth in favor of Molly Hanslovan, who got the final five outs of the game to earn the save. She only allowed a single with one out in the seventh.
As for Beimel, she made a big impact after leaving the circle as she played a part in the final out in both the sixth and seventh innings.
DuBois had loaded the bases against Beimel with one out in the sixth in a 5-4 game on a Kendall Lashinsky single and walks by Addison Lilja and Tessa Tekely.
That’s when St. Marys turned to Hanslovan. She promptly got Brielle Gray to hit a ball to third baseman Samantha Kahnlell, who fired home for a force out. DuBois’ Elliette Brewer then ripped a shot that St. Marys first baseman Sophia Benjamin got her glove on.
The ball deflected towards second base, where Beimel tracked down it down and got the out at first to end the inning with the bases loaded. Beimel then fielded a grounder for the second out in the seventh before hauling in a popup off the bat of Lashinsky to end the game.
Thursday’s if-necessary championship game will once again be held at the Highland Street Fields after DuBois won the post-game coin flip.
DuBois was the visitors on its home field Tuesday and grabbed the lead with a run in the first, but potentially left some runs on the field.
Jillian Morgan led off the game with a walk, then Lilja single before Tessa Tekely and Gray each flew out to center. However, Brewer came through with a clutch two-out single that plated Morgan.
Unfortunately for DuBois, Lilja was threw out trying to take third on the play — an out that came after Morgan scored — to end the inning.
St. Marys answered right back with three runs of its own in the bottom of the first and never trailed again.
Addison Beimel and Sophia Surra drew back-to-back walks to open the frame, with Beimel racing home on a wild pitch to even the score at 1-1. After Hanslovan popped up, Allison Mertz reached on an error that plated Surra.
Mertz would later score on another wild pitch with two outs to put St. Marys up 3-1 after one inning.
Dana Beimel kept DuBois off the scoreboard in the second and third, stranding a runner in scoring position in the third.
St. Marys then added to its lead with two more runs in the bottom of the third.
Surra and Hanslovan smacje back-to-back singles to start the inning before moving up a base on a wild pitch. Surra then scored on another wild pitch, while Hanslovan never stopped running around third and scored herself when an errant throw back to plate went out into the middle of the infield.
DuBois got one of those runs back in the fourth when Brewer drew a leadoff walk and scored on a clutch two-out double to left by Grace Reynolds.
DuBois then really made things interesting with a rally in the fifth.
Addison Edinger reached on an error with one out and was replaced on the bases by special pinch runner Sydney Graham. Tekely then hit a fly ball to center that was dropped, allowing Graham to score. However, Tekely was thrown out trying to reach third on the play.
Gray kept the inning going with a two-out walk, then Brewer walked for the second time in the game. That brought Abby Kalgren to the plate, and she ripped a single to center that brought home Gray t make it 5-4. Brewer was held at third.
A walk by Jenna Mowrey then loaded the bases, but Dana Beimel struck out Reynolds to end the inning and strand all three runners.
St. Marys got a big insurance run in the bottom of the fifth when Hanslovan crushed a Gray pitch to center and circled the bases for a stand up, inside-the-park home run that made it 6-4.
DuBois threatened again in the sixth, loading the bases one more time against Beimel, but Hanslovan came on in relief to squash any DuBois hopes of a comeback.
St. Marys scored its seventh and final run in the bottom of the sixth when Samantha Kahnell drew a leadoff walk and later came home on a Surra sacrifice fly to left.
ST. MARYS 7,
DUBOIS 4
Score by Innings
DuBois 100 120 0 — 4
St. Marys 302 011 x — 7
DuBois—4
Jillian Morgan ss-3b 3100, Addison Lilja c 1010, Addison Edinger c 1000, Tessa Tekely rf 3000, Brielle Gray p-ss 3100, Elliette Brewer 1b 2111, Abby Kalgren 3b-p 4011, Sydney Graham lf 2110, Jenna Mowrey ph-lf 1000, Sumari Carr cf 2010, Grace Reynolds ph-cf 2011, Lilly Sachs 2b 1000, Kendall Lashinsky ph-2b 3010. Totals: 28-4-7-3.
St. Marys—7
Addison Beimel cf 3100, Sophia Surra lf-3b-lf 2211, Molly Hanslovan ss 4221, Allison Mertz c 3111, Sidney Reider 1b-ss 3000, Dana Beimel p-2b 2000, Zoe Romanic 2b 2000, Sophia Benjamin ph-2b-1b 1000, Samantha Kahnell 3b 1100, Kalani Clinger lf 0000, Ruby Miller rf 1000, Macy Cherry rf 1000. Totals: 22-7-5-3.
Errors: DuBois 3, St. Marys 3. LOB: DuBois 11, St. Marys 5. 2B: Reynolds. HR: Hanslovan. SF: Surra. HBP: Clinger (by Gray), Miller (by Gray). SB: Beinel.
Pitching
DuBois: Brielle Gray-5+ IP, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO, 2 HB; Abby Kalgren-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 B, 1 SO.
St. Marys: Dana Beimel-5 1/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 2 SO; Molly Hanslovan-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: D. Beimel. Losing pitcher: Gray. Save: Hanslovan.