BROCKWAY — Heading into Wednesday’s American Legion Baseball matchup between the visiting St. Marys Post 103 and the home Brockway Post 95, Brockway had only one loss while St. Marys had just two wins on the season. But St. Marys had the bats rolling early and took advantage of plenty of Brockway errors en route to an 8-6 victory.
A half-dozen Brockway error helped doom Post 95 as St. Marys also outhit them 11-7 on the evening in a game that took almost 2 1/2 hours to complete.
St. Marys shortstop Lucas Bauer set the tone early with a triple to start the game. He didn’t stop from there as he led St. Marys at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a double, the aforementioned triple, two runs scored and an RBI.
Ryan Shaffer got the win on the mound for St. Marys, tossing four and 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, four runs (three earned) and two walks as he didn’t strike out a single Brockway batter as the defense came to play for Post 103.
St. Marys led the contest 7-1 midway through the third inning before Brockway would answer back and chip away at the lead — as they had it as close as 7-6 in the bottom of the sixth with the tying run on third. But St. Marys got out of the jam and plated another insurance run in the top of the seventh to pick up the victory.
After Bauer’s leadoff triple, Logan Mosier hit a bloop RBI single to right field to make it 1-0 St. Marys just two batters in off of Brockway starting pitcher Ezra Swanson. Mosier then stole second and made it to third on a wild pitch before a Vinnie Lenze groundout to second plated Mosier for the early 2-0 lead.
Brockway answered in the bottom of the first to cut the deficit to one as Swanson singled to start and Pierson Ruhlman hit a bloop of his own to right. Carson Weaver then hit one to short as Bauer got Ruhlman out at second but the throw to first to get the double play wasn’t in time. That allowed Swanson to hustle all the way from second to just beat the tag by Lenze at the plate as Brockway trailed 2-1.
For the home team, that would be the only run they’d score until the bottom of the fourth as St. Marys would then score five unanswered to go up 7-1 — scoring one each in the second and third and three more in the top of the fourth.
St. Marys got the lead to 3-1 in the top of the second as Tysen Beimel had a one-out single to left and Eastyn Solveson drew a walk. After Ben Reynolds flied out to left, Bauer came through with the RBI single to bring home Beimel from second.
Lenze drew a walk off of Swanson with one out and then Shaffer hit one into right that went off the glove of a diving Kaden Clark, moving courtesy runner Isaac Dellaquila to third. Beimel then had a two-out RBI single to right that plated Dellaquila as Brockway was then able to get out of a bases-loaded jam with Reynolds hitting into a fielder’s choice to third.
The top of the fourth saw St. Marys go up 5-1 after Bauer led off the inning with a double and scored on an error by Carson Weaver at second base with Mosier at the plate. The visitors pulled off a hit-and-run with David Anderson slapping a single out to right-center and advancing Mosier to third. Lenze drew a walk to load the bases and Shaffer then drew another bases-loaded walk to bring home Mosier for a 6-1 lead with no outs.
That spelled the end on the mound for Swanson as Brockway then went to Pierson Ruhlman. Brockway was able get two outs — first via the infield fly rule and second on a fielder’s choice to home — before Ruhlman walked in courtesy runner Dellaquila with Solveson at the plate for a 7-1 lead before he was then able to strike out Reynolds to get out of the jam.
Brockway answered with three of its own in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit in half. With Andrew Brubaker at the plate, a ball hit to third went off the glove of Jesop Fairbaugh into left field, scoring Matt Brubaker and later Kaden Clark after the throw to get Andrew Brubaker out at second went into the outfield. One batter later, Bryce Weaver singled to right to bring home Andrew Brubaker as Brockway trailed 7-4.
It was still a 7-4 game entering the bottom of the sixth as Matt Brubaker drew a walk off of new St. Marys pitcher Mosier to start the inning, later advancing to second on a wild pitch. An Andrew Brubaker single moved Matt Brubaker to third, as Matt Brubaker then scored after the throw to get Andrew Brubaker out at second on a steal went into the outfield. Bryce Weaver was then hit by a pitch and after pinch runner Jeremy Swanson took second base with Andrew Brubaker at third, Madix Clark grounded out to short, plating Andrew Brubaker to get the deficit within one with the tying run now at third with Jeremy Swanson. But Mosier got Ezra Swanson to line out to center to get out of the jam.
St. Marys’ final run in the top of the seventh came as Anderson was at second after reaching on a throwing error and stole third. As Pat Forster hit a chopper to first, the throw home was in the dirt, allowing Anderson the score to make it 8-6.
Brockway’s last at-bats included Beimel drawing a leadoff walk, but they were unable to get any hits as St. Marys held on for the 8-6 victory.
Both teams are back in action tonight as Brockway (6-2) is at Kane while St. Marys hosts Smethport.
ST. MARYS 8,
BROCKWAY 6
Score by Innings
St. Marys 211 300 1 — 8
Brockway 100 302 0 — 6
St. Marys—8
Lucas Bauer ss 5241, Logan Mosier cf-p 5211, David Anderson 2b 5110, Vinnie Lenze c 3011, Isaac Dellaquila cr 0200, Ryan Shaffer p 3011, Carter Redmond rf 1000, Eli Rippey dh 3000, Pat Forster dh 2001, Tysen Beimel rf-lf 5121, Eastyn Solveson 1b 1001, Ben Reynolds lf-cf 4010, Jesop Farabaugh 3b 0000. Totals: 37-8-11-7.
Brockway—6
Ezra Swanson p-lf 4110, Pierson Ruhlman 3b-p-2b 2010, Kai Kaltenbach cr 0000, Carson Weaver 2b-p 3011, Jamison Rhoades c 4000, Matthew Brubaker ss 3200, Kaden Clark rf 3110, Andrew Brubaker lf-3b 3220, Bryce Weaver dh 2011, Madix Clark 1b 3001, Jeremy Swanson pr-cf 0000. Totals: 27-6-7-3.
Errors: St. Marys 3, Brockway 6. LOB: St. Marys 14, Brockway 5. DP: St. Marys 2, Brockway 0. 2B: Bauer. 3B: Bauer. SB: Mosier, Anderson. HBP: B. Weaver (by Mosier).
Pitching
St. Marys: Ryan Shaffer-4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Logan Mosier-2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Brockway: Ezra Swanson-3 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; Pierson Ruhlman-3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Carson Weaver-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Shaffer. Losing pitcher: E. Swanson.