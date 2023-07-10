ST. MARYS — With a District 10 Little League All-Star title game berth on the line as the loser would see its season come to an end, both the St. Marys and Punxsutawney Little League baseball teams left it all out of the field Saturday at Memorial Park.
After a pitcher’s duel between St. Marys’ Leo Simbeck and Punxsy’s Scout Ryen moved the game into extra innings, a three-run top of the eighth for St. Marys clinched the 7-4 win and a trip to today’s title game against DuBois.
Simbeck tossed the first five and 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits and four runs while walking three and striking out five before reaching the 85-pitch limit. Ryen was able to go another inning before he found the limit. In his six and 1/3 innings, he also allowed just three hits and four runs — none of which were earned, however — as Punxsy’s six errors helped St. Marys send the game into extra innings.
With Punxsy winning the coin flip to be the home team, they responded first by going up 1-0 in the bottom of the first. Jace Kerr led off with a walk and would later advance to second after he beat the throw on an infield single by teammate Logan Noerr. A couple of wild pitches later saw Kerr score for the 1-0 lead.
St. Marys tied things up in the top of the third as Bryce Pistner led off the inning by reaching to second base on an error. One batter later, Brayden Steinbach singled with a hard liner off of the shortstop that went into the outfield to tie things up in a game that was moving along quite quickly at the time.
However, Punxsy answered in the bottom half of the inning to retake the lead. With two outs, Ryen sent a Simbeck pitch over the right-center field fence for a solo shot as the Punxsy faithful celebrated the 2-1 advantage.
It took until the fifth inning for St. Marys to tie things up again as they did so with two outs as Punxsy committed three consecutive errors on three batters, the first of which was Simbeck reaching base. After Landry Brem also reached on an error, the throw to first base with a ball put into play by Pistner scored Simbeck for the tying run.
As the teams went into the sixth inning tied up at two, both teams plated two runs each to send the contest into extra innings.
St. Marys took its first lead of the game in the top of the sixth as Kayd Caskey led off with a single to center. Will Chapman then walked and an infield chopper by Charlie Hasselman saw the first baseman drop the ball, loading up the bases for St. Marys.
Punxsy would get Caskey out at home on a TJ Gornati fielder’s choice before Blake Stauffer hit one to second base. With the go-ahead run of Chapman already scoring on the play, an error on the play allowed Hasselman to reach home as well, giving St. Marys the 4-2 advantage.
Punxsy got its two-run rally going with one out and Kerr at first base after reaching on a fielder’s choice that saw Blake Bargerstock get out at second. St. Marys decided to intentionally walk Ryen to avoid a potential game-tying home run. But with Gornati now on the mound as Simbeck reached the pitch count limit, Noerr made St. Marys pay for the intentional walk decision, smashing a triple to right that was just out of reach by a diving Steinbach as both Kerr and Ryen were able to hustle around to tie things up at 4-4.
With Noerr at third, Gornati got Kolsten Gould to hit a grounder to third that would then see Noerr get caught in a rundown, eventually getting out as Gould did advance to second. After Gould got to third on a wild pitch, Gornati struck out Ben Smith to send the game into extra innings.
Kerr then relieved Ryen on the mound for Punxsy after striking out Max Jovenetti to start the seventh inning as both relievers were able to shut down the opposing bats until the eighth inning, thanks in part a 1-6-3 double play by St. Marys after Jennings Stamler led off the bottom of the seventh for Punxsy with a single.
But in the eighth inning, St. Marys took its second lead of the game — a lead they eventually hung on to as they eliminated Punxsy from postseason play.
Steinbach led off with his second single of the game to left and Caskey advanced him to second with a sac bunt. Chapman then had the go-ahead double to the right-center gap as St. Marys led 5-4. Hasselman’s groundout moved Chapman to third as with two outs, Punxsy matched St. Marys’ earlier decision by intentionally walking Gornati with two outs.
And much like how St. Marys’ decision to intentionally walk backfired earlier, the same happened for Punxsy as Stauffer made them pay with a two-RBI double to left-center, giving St. Marys the three-run advantage.
Punxsy’s last at-bats saw Bartlebaugh reach on an error to lead off and then get to second on a Bargerstock groundout. Bargerstock then pinch ran for Bartlebaugh and advanced to third on a wild pitch strikeout by Kerr.
With two outs, Ryen sent a rocket into center field that looked for sure to score Bargerstock. But, Greyson Meyer made a full extension diving catch to snag the ball, giving St. Marys the 7-4 victory.
St. Marys now plays DuBois tonight at 6 p.m. at Way Memorial Field for the title.
They’ll look to avenge the 5-1 loss to DuBois on June 30 that sent them into the consolation bracket. Should St. Marys win, the if-necessary game will then be held on Wednesday.
ST. MARYS 7,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 4, 8 innings
Score by Innings
St. Marys 001 012 03 — 7
Punxsy 101 002 00 — 4
St. Marys—7
TJ Gornati ss 3110, Blake Stauffer 2b 4013, Greyson Meyer cf 4000, JJ Hanslovan eh-1b 3000, Max Jovenetti c 3000, Leo Simbeck p-eh 3100, Landry Brem 1b-eh 3010, Bryce Pistner lf 3100, Kayd Caskey eh 2010, Will Chapman 3b 2211, Charlie Hasselman eh 3100. Totals 36-7-7-5.
Punxsutawney—4
Jace Kerr ss-p 3200, Scout Ryen p-1b 3211, Logan Noerr 1b-ss 3022, Kolsten Gould cf 3000, Ben Smith 2b 2000, Jennings Stamler c 3010, Gavin Miller eh 3000, Maddox Wasicki rf 3010, Wes Bartlebaugh 3b 3000, Blake Bargerstock pr-lf 3000. Totals: 29-4-5-3.
Errors: St. Marys 2, Punxsy 6. LOB: St. Marys 8, Punxsy 4. DP: St. Marys 2, Punxsy 0. 2B: Chapman, Stauffer. 3B: Noerr. HR: Ryen. SAC: Kaskey. SB: Kerr.
Pitching
St. Marys: Leo Simbeck-5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO; TJ Gornati-2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Punxsutawney: Scout Ryen-6 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO; Jayce Kerr-1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Gornati. Losing pitcher: Kerr.