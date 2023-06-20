WARREN — Coming off a lopsided loss to DuBois Saturday, the St. Marys Little League All-Star softball team turned the tables on Warren Monday to come away with a 17-2, 3-inning mercy rule victory at Betts Jackson Field to stay alive in the District 10 Tournament.
St. Marys got a strong outing from Violet Eckels on the mound while coupling seven hits with 12 hits and six errors to make quick work of Warren. Eckels allowed two unearned runs on just two hits while striking out six and walking none.
Eckels helped her own cause with a RBI triple during a huge 11-run bottom of the first that all but put the game away. Daelynn Dinsmore led the St. Marys attack, goin 2-for-2 with with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.
Jocyln Eckert added a two-run single and Adelyn O’Dell and a RBI double — both in the bottom of the first, while Ashlyn Beimel and Kylee Morgan each plated a run on infield singles.
With the win, St. Marys advanced to play Cameron County in another elimination game on Wednesday. A coin flip will be used to determine who hosts that contest as both teams have already had a home game.
Warren, which was no hit in a lopsided opening-game loss to Brookville, took advantage of a St. Marys error in the top of the first to grab the early lead.
Khloe Morse reached on that miscue with one out and scored two batters when Carrisa Smith singled to center. Eckels stranded Smith at third though, thanks to an inning-ending strikeout.
St. Marys then exploded for 11 runs against Morse in the bottom half of the inning.
Beimel led off the frame with a walk before Eckels and O’Dell each reached on errors to load the bases with no outs. Eckert followed with a single to center that plated both Beimel and Eckels to put St. Marys up 2-1. Eckert and O’Dell ended up at second and third, respectively, when the ball was misplayed in the outfield.
Dinsmore then walked to reload the bases before a free pass to Ava Keebler forced home O’Dell. Eckert raced home on a wild pitch to make it 4-1 before a walk by Laynee Walker reloaded the bases for Isabella Wykoff, who plated a run on a groundout. Kaylee Zore then scored another run when she reached on another error.
Walker later scored on a back throw back to the pitcher, with Zore crossing the plate on a wild pitch to give St. Marys an 8-1 advantage. Madaline Beck kept things going with a walk before Morse recorded a strikeout for out No. 2.
St. Marys wasn’t finished in the inning though, as it put together a two-out rally.
Beimel started that with an infield RBI single in her second at-bat of the inning as St. Marys batted around with its 11-player lineup. Eckels followed with a triple to center to plate Beimel before O’Dell punctuated the inning with a RBI double to score Eckels for an 11-1 lead.
Eckels kept Warren off the scoreboard in the second, recording a pair of strikeouts around an error. Lelia Barmes, who reached on that miscue, then tried to score from third on a wild pitch, but catcher Eckert tracked the ball down quickly and got it back to Eckels, who tagged out Barmes to end the inning.
St. Marys then pushed its lead to 13-1 with a pair of run in the bottom of the second, loading the bases with one out on a Dinsmore infield single and walks by Walker and Wykoff.
Morse cut down a run at the plate on a comebacker for the second out, but a walk to Beck and infield single by Morgan plated Walker and Wykoff, respectively, to put St. Marys up 12 runs.
Warren got one of those back in the third.
Kayden Parker singled to right with one out and hustled around to third when the ball was misplayed in the outfield. She then scored on a groundout by Addison Wentworth.
That run only delayed the inevitable, though, as St. Marys finished off Warren via the 15-run mercy rule by scoring four times in the bottom of the third.
Eckels and O’Dell led off the inning with back-to-back walks before Morse got Eckert to ground out. However, Dinsmore followed with a double to center to plate both runners and made it 15-2.
Walks by Keebler and Walker loaded the bases for Wykoff, who popped up to the second baseball. An infield fly was called, so Wykoff was automatically out. However, the ball was dropped and an alert Dinsmore raced home from third.
The other runners also moved up a base, which led to the game ending moments later when Keebler scored from third on a wild pitch to invoke the mercy rule.
St. Marys will now host Cameron County at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in another elimination game.
ST. MARYS 17,
WARREN 2, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Warren 101 — 2
St. Marys (11)24 — 17
* There were 2 outs when game ended
Warren—2
Vivien Palmieri 3b 2000, Khloe Morse p 1100, Libbey VanHouten ss-2b 1000, Carissa Smith c 1011, Laken Carroll 2b-ss 1000, Zella Hendricks 1b 1000, Lelia Barmes cf 1000, Myah Lucks lf 1000, Cierra Melquist rf 1000, Kayden Parker eh 1110, Addison Wentworth eh 1001. Totals: 12-2-2-2.
St. Marys—17
Ashlyn Beimel cf 2211, Violet Eckels p 2311, Adelyn O’Dell 1b 2211, Joclyn Eckert c 3112, Daelynn Dinsmore 3b 2222, Ava Keebler ss 1201, Laynae Walker eh-2b 0200, Kaylee Zore 2b-eh 2101, Isabella Wykoff lf 2101, Madaline Beck rf-eh 0101, Kylee Morgan eh-rf 2011. Totals: 18-17-7-12.
Errors: St. Marys 3, Warren 6. LOB: St. Marys 5, Warren 1. 2B: O’Dell, Dinsmore. 3B: Eckels. SB: Smith, Barmes 2.
Pitching
Warren: Khloe Morse-2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 17 R, 7 ER, 12 BB, 2 SO.
St. Marys: Violet Eckels-3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Eckels. Losing pitcher: Morse.