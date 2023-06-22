ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Little League All-Star softball team captured its second lopsided win a row — this one 18-1 in 4 innings Wednesday evening against Cameron County ta Benzinger Park to stay alive in the District 10 Tournament.
St. Marys, fresh off a 17-2, 3-inning win Monday at Warren, scored early and often on Wednesday while pitcher Violet Eckels tossed a no-hitter. Eckels did allow an unearned run while striking out 11 and walking none.
The St. Marys defense did struggle, as it committed six errors (Cameron County had 10 errors), but the offense more than overcame those mistakes.
St. Marys scored five runs in the top of the first and never looked back, adding two runs in the second and four more in the third before a seven-run outburst in the fourth helped to end the game.
Adelyn O’Dell led the St. Marys attack, going 4-for-4 with a double, triple, four RBIs and three runs scored. Kylee Morgan was 2-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored.
Daelynn Dinsmore added a RBI double, while Ashlyn Beimel had two RBIs.
St. Marys returns to action Friday evening in another elimination game at Potter/McKean, which lost 14-12 to Brookville Wednesday night.
ST. MARYS 18,
CAMERON COUNTY 1, 4 innings
Score by Innings
St. Marys 524 7 —:18
Cameron 001 0 — 1
St. Marys—18
Ashlyn Beimel cf 3102, Violet Eckels 3411, Adelyn O’Dell 1b 4344, Joclyn Eckert c 3100, Daelynn Dinsmore 3b 3111, Ava Keebler ss 3210, Isabella Wykoff 2010, Kaylee Zore 2b 3110, Madaline Beck rf 1201, Kylee Morgan rf 3221, Laynee Walker 2b 2101. Totals: 30-18-11-11.
Cameron County—1
Skye p 2000, Jensen 3b 2100, Anna ss 2000, Norah c 2000, Gabby 2b 2000, Mira 1b 2000, Lauryn cf 2000, Camri rf 2000, Kenzie lf 1000. Totals: 17-1-0-0.
Errors: SM 6, CC 10. LOB: SM 7, CC 4. 2B: O’Dell, Dinsmore. 3B: O’Dell. SB: Eckert, Keebler; Norah, Anna 2.
Pitching
St. Marys: Violet Eckels-4 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 11 SO.
Cameron: Skye-4 IP, 11 H, 18 R, 6 ER, 7 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Eckels. Losing pitcher: Skye.