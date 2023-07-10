ST. MARYS — In a game that saw just nine hits combined between the two teams, the St. Marys Minor League All-Star baseball team won the District 10 title with a 2-1 victory over Bradford on Sunday at Memorial Park.
St. Marys had previously sent Bradford to the loser’s bracket on Wednesday with a 7-0 victory. But Sunday’s title game saw Bradford keep it much closer, as a Carson Dellaquila’s RBI single for St. Marys in the top of the fourth inning was the deciding factor in the win.
“Bradford’s a good ball club,” St. Marys manager AJ Straub said. “Their pitchers threw strikes and they fielded the ball when we hit it. So hat’s off to them. They played a heck of a game.”
Straub’s strategy entering the contest was to keep all of his pitchers under 35 pitches in case the if-necessary game was to be played on Tuesday.
Cael Stauffer got the nod to start, throwing two and 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out three.
Jonathan Chapman then threw two and 2/3 innings where he allowed one hit and no walks while striking out five. Easton Straub then came in for the sixth and final inning, allowing one hit while striking out one for the save.
“All three of our pitchers pitched well,” Straub said.
St. Marys outhit Bradford 5-4 as Chapman led the way for St. Marys, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.
“(Chapman) is a really strong player,” Straub said. “He pitched a pretty good game for us there too.”
After winning the coin flip, St. Marys pulled a bit of strategy and opted to be the away team to set the tone first at the plate.
That proved to pay off just two batters in as Stauffer led off with a walk from Bradford pitcher Eli Haynoski and then Chapman blasted his first double — this one going to the right-center gap as Stauffer trucked it all the way from first for the quick 1-0 lead.
Haynoski would settle down, however, as he threw four and 2/3 innings in total, allowing three hits and the two runs while walking three and striking out two.
The Bradford bats immediately answered in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Maddox Splain singled to center as Jameis Furlong followed that up with a single to right — as Splain was then caught in a rundown going to third but he was able to make it back to second safely. G
etting back to the base proved crucial as with Caleb Weart at the plate, a wild pitch by Stauffer moved Spain to third and Furlong to second. Weart then hit a pitch to left for the sac fly RBI as Splain crossed the plate to tie the game.
That 1-1 ballgame continued on into the fourth inning as St. Marys scored what would eventually be the game-winning run. Chapman led off with a single to left. After one out, he got to second on a wild pitch with Carson Dellaquila at the plate. Dellaquila then hit a Haynoski pitch to right-center, as Chapman rounded third and headed home to give St. Marys a 2-1 lead.
St. Marys appeared on the verge of extending its one-run lead in the fifth and sixth innings, only to have Bradford get out of the inning still trailing by one and St. Marys stranded five runners in the final two innings alone — they had 10 stranded runners for the entire contest compared to four by Bradford.
Bradford then took St. Marys to the limit in the bottom of the sixth inning as Straub then took to the mound and Mason Haynoski then tagged a high pitch into left field for the leadoff single. Mason Haynoski would later get out via a fielder’s choice and with Will Pantuso on first base with two outs, Straub got Cole Smith to groundout to Dellaquila at first base to end the game, giving St. Marys the District 10 title.
Chapman had three of the five St. Marys hits with Dellaquila and Straub having the other two. It was the closest game St. Marys faced in the District 10 tournament, with its next closes game being a 9-3 win over DuBois on July 1.
“We have a really solid team, one through 12,” Straub said. “We believe in all of our guys and most of them have been stepping up when their numbers have been called. Both offensively and defensively, we tell to throw strikes and swing at strikes. So we’ll keep that motto going for as long as our run lasts.
St. Marys will get a week to prepare as the Section 1 tournament will be held in Meadville starting on July 17.
“I think we’ve got enough arms to hopefully do well if we keep throwing strikes and swinging at strikes,” Straub said.
ST. MARYS 2,
BRADFORD 1
Score by Innings
St. Marys 100 100 — 2
Bradford 100 000 — 1
St. Marys—2
Cael Stauffer p-c 2100, Jonathan Chapman ss-p 3131, Easton Straub 1b-p 3010, Carson Dellaquila c-ss 3011, Kohen Menteer 3b 2000, Cameron Geitner lf 3000, Kalon Caskey 2b 2000, Richy Hurd cf 1000, Duke Radkowski rf 2000, Kade Bren eh 2000, Rory Wendel eh 1000, Connor Stitchcomb eh 2000. Totals: 25-2-5-2.
Bradford—1
Eli Haynoski p-ss 2000, Maddox Splain cf-p 2110, Jameis Furlong 2b-cf 2010, Caleb Weart c 1011, Magnus Miller 1b-2b 2000, Andrew Wright 3b 2000, Kohen Pantuso ss-lf 1000, Mason Haynoski lf-1b 2010, Griffin Attebury rf 2000, Will Pantuso eh 2000, Cole Smith eh 2000, Ryan Johnson eh 1000. Totals: 21-1-4-1.
Errors: St. Marys 0, Bradford 4. LOB: St. Marys 10, Bradford 4. 2B: Chapman 2. SF: Weart. HBP: K. Pantuso (by Stauffer).
Pitching
St. Marys: Cael Stauffer-2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Jonathan Chapman-2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO; Easton Straub-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Bradford: Eli Haynoski-4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Maddox Splain-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Chapman. Losing pitcher: E. Haynoski. Save: Straub.