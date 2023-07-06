DuBOIS — The St. Marys Minor League All-Stars softball team set out Wednesday evening to avenge a 3-2 loss on Saturday to DuBois that put them in the District 10 losers bracket. But on Wednesday at Heindl Field, St. Marys did just that as they picked up a 6-1 victory to force the if-necessary championship game on Friday.
Although St. Marys pitcher Gia Straub actually pitched a no-hitter in the 3-2 loss on Saturday to DuBois, this time around she let up two hits, albeit in victory. Straub only allowed the one run and didn’t walk a single DuBois batter — as DuBois had just three baserunners all evening — while striking out eight.
DuBois pitcher Avery Pfingstler also matched her dozen strikeouts from Saturday with another dozen on Wednesday, allowing just two hits. However, those two hits proved costly as the first was a two-run inside-the-park home run by Kara Fleming in the first inning and the second was an RBI single in the top of the fifth by Maddie Thorwart. Pfingstler also walked seven as St. Marys used its aggressive base-running as it has all throughout the District 10 tourney to pick up the other three runs.
After DuBois won the coin flip to be the home team, St. Marys took a 2-0 lead just three batters in. Straub led off with a walk and reached second with one out on a wild pitch with Fleming at the plate. Fleming the ripped one down the left field line towards the fence, as she was able to make it the whole way around for the two-run homer and a 2-0 lead.
That 2-0 lead would hold until the top of the third as Pfingstler and Straub were dominant inside the circle. But St. Marys would add one in the top of the third and they would score one run in each inning after that as they continued to stretch out the lead on DuBois.
With one out, Mila Thorwart drew a walk on four straight pitches and Quinn Newell’s sacrifice bunt actually brought Mila Thorwart to third base. One play later, she would score on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.
In the top of the fourth, Ella Herzing hit a chopper to Pfingstler, who in turn bobbled it and the throw wasn’t in time as Herzing reached on the error. Herzing promptly stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch with Fleming at the plate, as Fleming would then draw a walk. After Fleming took second on defensive indifference with Bethany Cunningham up to bat, another wild pitch plated Herzing as she slid under the tag to give St. Marys a 4-0 lead.
After Straub threw three perfect innings, Alivia Barbey reached base for DuBois on a throwing error in the bottom of the fourth with one out. However, Straub was able to strike out the next two batters to get out of the inning.
The top of the fifth saw St. Marys manufacture another run as Mya Floravit led off with a walk and later stole second with Chloe Carlson at the plate — she also then walked. That led to Maddie Thorwart’s RBI single as the ball was just out of the reach of second baseman Lexi Glass as it went into right field, allowing Floravit to make it home from second to put St. Marys up by five.
DuBois was able to get out of the top of the fifth without anymore damage though as with runners on second and third with no outs, a chopper to Pfingstler by Jill Cunningham saw her throw out Carlson at the plate for the first out. Mila Thorwart then attempted a bunt but popped it back up to catcher Rosie Hahn for the second out and Pfingstler struck out Newell to get out of the fifth inning.
DuBois then scored its lone run of the game in the bottom of the fifth as GiGi Sachs hit a slow chopper to third base, beating out the throw for the infield single and the first hit of the game for DuBois. With one out and Pfingstler at the plate, Sachs would steal second and advance to third on a wild pitch before Pfingstler’s groundout to first plated Sachs as DuBois trailed 5-1.
St. Marys then matched DuBois and got the lead back up to five in the top of the sixth inning as Straub drew a walk to lead off the top of the sixth and stole second with Herzing at the plate. She then moved to third on a wild pitch with Fleming at bat and another wild pitch brought her home for the 6-1 lead.
DuBois’ last at-bats saw Aubree Wright hit a bloop single into right field with two outs, but Regan Kennis would hit into a fielder’s choice on the next at-bat as St. Marys won, 6-1.
The win by St. Marys means the two teams will now face off on Friday at Heindl Field at 6 p.m. once again with the winner taking the District 10 title. The winner of Friday’s game will then move on to the Section 1 tournament that will be held in Brookville starting Wednesday.
ST. MARYS 6,
DuBOIS 1
Score by Innings
St. Marys 201 111 — 6
DuBois 000 010 — 1
St. Marys—6
Gia Straub p 1200, Ella Herzing rf 3100, Kara Fleming 1b 2112, Bethany Cunningham c 3000, Gabbi Mecca ss 2000, Payton Beimel cf 2000, Mya Floravit eh 1100, Chloe Carlson lf 0000, Maddie Thorwart eh 2011, Jill Cunningham 2b 2000, Mila Thorwart 3b 1100, Quinn Newell eh 1000. Totals: 20-6-2-3.
DuBois—1
Rosie Hahn c 2000, GiGi Sachs ss 2110, Lexi Glass 2b 2000, Avery Pfingstler p 2001, Ana Cooper 1b 2000, Liza Gray 3b 2000, JoJo Helm cf 2000, Aubree Wright eh 2010, Regan Kennis rf 2000, Chloe Straub lf 1000, Alivia Barbey eh 1000, Hailee Brubaker eh 1000. Totals: 21-1-2-1.
Errors: St. Marys 1, DuBois 1. LOB: St. Marys 6, DuBois 2. HR: Fleming. SAC: Newell. SB: Straub, Herzing, Floravit; Sachs.
Pitching
DuBois: Avery Pfingstler-6 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 7 BB, 12 SO.
St. Marys: Gia Straub-6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Straub. Losing pitcher: Pfingstler.