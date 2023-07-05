ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Minor League All-Stars softball team picked up a 12-2 win in five innings on Saturday over Punxsutawney, eliminating Punxsy from the District 10 tourney as St. Marys will now get a rematch with DuBois today for a chance at the title.
St. Marys scored two runs each in the first three innings on Saturday at Benzinger Park as the “away” team before piling on six in the top of the fifth, setting the 10-run mercy rule in play. Punxsy battled back and almost extended the game to the sixth inning, but St. Marys was able to close out the contest an inning early.
Pitcher Gia Straub threw a complete game, allowing four hits and two runs while walking four and striking out four, with three of those four hits coming in Punxsy’s last at-bats in the bottom of the fifth.
St. Marys outhit Punxsy 11-4 on the evening and also took advantage of wild pitches to win the losers bracket finals as four of the team’s runs were scored via a wild pitch and others moved those runners into scoring position.
At the plate, Bethany Cunningham was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, two doubles and an RBI for St. Marys while teammate Kara Fleming was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a triple and two RBIs. Mya Floravit was also 2-for-2 with two runs scored.
After Ella Herzing singled off of Punxsy pitcher Brooklyn Lydic with one out in the top of the first, Herzing stole second and reached third on a wild pitch. That allowed her to score as Fleming grounded out to second as St. Marys led 1-0 just three batters into the game.
Cunningham followed that up with her first double as it went over the head of the left fielder in shallow left and got to third base as the throw went to second base. Once at third, Cunningham scored via a wild pitch as St. Marys led 2-0.
Floravit led off the top of the second inning with a walk and with Chloe Carlson at the plate, Floravit took second base via defensive indifference, got to third on a wild pitch and then scored on another wild pitch in a matter of three total pitches to give St. Marys a 3-0 lead. Carlson would later walk, steal second and advance to third on a wild pitch as Jill Cunningham then grounded out to second, scoring Carlson as St. Marys led by four.
Punxsy looked to answer in the bottom of the second as Molly Reed walked and Lila Emhoff got the first hit as a popup fell between the mound, first and second bases as a St. Marys player didn’t call for the ball. However, Straub was able to strike out the next batter on three pitches to get out of the inning.
St. Marys scored two more in the top of the third as Fleming hit her triple with one out into the left-center field gap as a wild pitch brought her home for the 5-0 lead with Bethany Cunningham at the plate. She would then hit a line drive into center field for a single, then advancing to third on an error. Another wild pitch scored Bethany Cunningham as St. Marys led by six.
A scoreless fourth inning by both team led to St. Marys plating six in the top of the fifth. After Herzing led off with a walk, she stole second base as Fleming had an RBI single as the line drive had a bad hop, eluding the Punxsy defense to plate Herzing for a 7-0 lead. Bethany Cunningham then doubled to left-center as the ball went underneath the fence for a ground-rule RBI double and an 8-0 lead.
Bethany Cunningham would then steal third but the throw to get her went into the outfield as she scored on the play for a 9-0 lead. Three batters later, Floravit would load the bases as she singled off of a bunt. With one out and the bases still loaded, Maddie Thorwart grounded out to second base to give St. Marys the 10-0 lead needed to end the game early. The throw home after Thowart was out at first went awry, allowing Payton Beimel to score for the 11-0 lead as Floravit then got caught in a rundown between home and third. However, she was then able to beat the tag at home as St. Marys led 12-0.
Those two final runs would prove to be crucial for ending the game an inning early as Punxsy plated two runs in its final at-bats. Emhoff led off the bottom of the sixth with a line drive to left as Olivia Shreckengost then doubled to left to bring home Emhoff as she also made it to third on the throw home. Shreckengost would then score on a wild pitch as St. Marys led 12-2 with no outs as Punxsy needed another run to send the game into the sixth inning.
That wouldn’t be the case for Punxsy as Straub was able to settle down inside the circle as with runners on first and second, St. Marys was able to get two consecutive outs to end the game via the mercy rule with the 12-2 win in five innings.
St. Marys gets a rematch for the District 10 title against DuBois today at Heindl Field at 6 p.m. as the first matchup on Saturday saw DuBois win, 3-2.
A win by DuBois today would give them the district title while a win by St. Marys forces the if-necessary championship game on Friday.
ST. MARYS 12,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 2, 5 innings
Score by Innings
St. Marys 222 06 — 12
Punxsy 000 02 — 2
St. Marys—12
Gia Straub p 3000, Ella Herzing rf 2210, Kara Fleming 1b 3222, Bethany Cunningham c 3331, Gabbi Mecca ss 2110, Payton Beimel cf 2100, Mya Floravit eh 2220, Chloe Carlson lf 2100, Maddie Thorwart eh 3001, Jill Cunningham 2b 3011, Mila Thorwart 3b 1000, Quinn Newell eh 0000. Totals: 26-12-10-5.
Punxsutawney—2
Brooklyn Lydic p 3000, Keaton Sutter c 3000, Harper Ryen 1b 2000, Raea Davis 3b 1000, Molly Reed ss 1000, Madison Covatch 2b 2000, Lila Emhoff eh 2120, Olivia Shreckengost cf 2111, Bailey Griffith lf 1000, Mia Magagnotti rf 1010, Avery Fisher eh 1000. Totals: 19-2-4-1.
Errors: St. Marys 0, Punxsy 5. LOB: St. Marys 7, Punxsy 7. 2B: B. Cunningham 2; Shreckengost. 3B: Fleming. SB: Herzing 2, Carlson, Mi. Thorwart; Reed.
Pitching
St. Marys: Gia Straub-5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO.
Punxsutawney: Brooklyn Lydic-5 IP, 10 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 8 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Straub. Losing pitcher: Lydic.