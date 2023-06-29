KANE — The St. Marys Minor League All-Star softball team knocked off Kane, 12-0, in four innings Tuesday night to punch its ticket to the winner’s bracket final of the District 10 Tournament, which will be played at home Saturday against DuBois at 4 p.m.
Gia Straub tossed a one-hit shutout, recording nine strikeouts in the victory.
She was backed by an offense that scored 12 runs on nine hits and 13 walks.
St. Marys Kara Fleming hit an inside-the-park home run during a six-run bottom of the first that broke the game open. St. Marys added three runs in both the second and third innings to secure the win via the 10-run mercy rule in the fourth.
Fleming led the St. Marys attack, going 2-for-2 with homer and three RBIs. Ella Herzing went 2-for-3, while Bethany Cunningham added a triple and RBI and Jill Cunningham had a double.
Straub drew three walks and scored all three times out of the leadoff spot.