LEWISTOWN — The St. Marys Minor League All-Star softball fell in its first game of the state tournament on Thursday afternoon, 9-0, to Section 7 champion Caln, at the Mifflin County Little League Complex.
Caln pitcher Blakely Wimmer tossed a one-hit shutout as St. Mary’s Gabbi Mecca recorded the only hit for the team — a double to left with one out in the top of the fifth inning. Wimmer walked six and struck out 11.
St. Marys pitcher Gia Straub took the loss, throwing four and 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and nine runs while walking seven and striking out 10.
Caln was designated as the home team and scored four runs to take momentum in the bottom of the first inning.
That 4-0 Caln lead would hold until the bottom of the fourth, as they plated two more runs in that inning and added three more en route to the 9-0 win over St. Marys.
St. Marys will now play Section 8 champion Plymouth in an elimination game today at 6 p.m. as Plymouth fell to Section 2 champion Bullskin, 10-0, in four innings.
CALN 9,
ST. MARYS 0
Score by Innings
St. Marys 000 000 — 0
Caln 400 23x — 9
St. Marys—0
Gia Straub p-1b 1000, Ella Herzing rf 2000, Kara Fleming 1b-p 2000, Bethany Cunningham c 2000, Gabbi Mecca ss 1010, Payton Beimel cf 2000, Mya Floravit eh 0000, Chloe Carlson lf 1000, Maddie Thorwart eh 2000, Jill Cunningham 2b 1000, Mila Thorwart 3b 2000, Quinn Newell eh 1000. Totals: 17-0-1-0.
Caln—9
Kamy Larson 2b 2210, Megan Sheller ss 2100, Blakely Wimmer p 1211, Rowyn McCamsey 1b 3124, Emma Santillo c 3221, Hope Conrad cf 2111, Anna Lisicky 3b 1000, Isabella Kravec lf 0000, Joslyn Seajers eh 2000, Keira Gaucker rf 2000, Avery Klems eh 2000, Ava Weeks eh 2000. Totals: 22-9-7-7.
Errors: St. Marys 1, Caln 0. 2B: Mecca; Wimmer. 3B: Santillo. HBP: Carlson (by Wimmer).
Pitching
St. Marys: Gia Straub-4 2/3 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 7 BB, 10 SO; Kara Fleming-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Caln: Blakely Wimmer-6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 11 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wimmer. Losing pitcher: Straub.