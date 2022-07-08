ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Minor League All-Star baseball team bested DuBois, 7-2, in a winners’ bracket final showdown Thursday evening at Memorial Park to earn a spot in next week’s District 10 championship game, which will be played Monday right back in St. Marys.
Both teams entered the matchup with a pair of mercy-rule victories in the tournament, but Thursday contest wasn’t as much about offense as it was which team played cleaner baseball.
And, that team proved to be St. Marys as it took advantage of five DuBois errors to score five unearned runs on the night. That proved to be the final margin of victory in a game that saw St. Marys finish with a 6-3 edge in hits.
DuBois did draw seven walks off a trio of St. Marys pitchers, but DuBois stranded eight runners in the game — four in scoring position. St. Marys reliever Blake Stauffer did a nice job calming things down for his team, as the righty tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win. He allowed one hit while striking out three and walking three.
St. Marys now awaits the winner of Saturday’s losers bracket final that has DuBois hosting Punxsutawney. The winner of that matchup would have to beat St. Marys twice to capture the District 10 title.
St. Marys starter Kayd Caskey worked around a two-out walk in the top of the first, then his offense got him in a lead in the bottom half.
Stauffer drew a leadoff walk, went to second on a wild pitch and third on a groundout. DuBois catcher Vince Davidson then tried to pick off Stauffer, but his throw was off the mark and allowed Stauffer to score to make it 1-0.
Davidson came right back with a single with one out in the top of the second but was stranded at second.
St. Marys then doubled its lead in the bottom of the second.
Caskey ripped a leadoff double to center and scored two batters later when Cohen Swanger smacked a double of his own to center.
That 2-0 lead for St. Marys was short-lived though, as DuBois plated a pair of runs in the third against reliever Leo Simbeck to even the score.
Rocco Morelli got things started with a leadoff walk. He took second with one out on a wild pitch, then went to third when Axton Carr reached on an error whrn a fly ball to right was dropped.
A walk by Bryson Maicki loaded the bases for Dylan Colbey, who smacked a single up the middle that scored two runs to knot things up at 2-2. That’s all DuBois could muster though, as Simbeck got a strikeout for out No. 2 before exiting after a walk by Davidson reloaded the bases.
Stauffer came on at that point and promptly got a ground ball that ended the inning and kept things tied.
They weren’t tied for long though, as St. Marys scored twice in the bottom of the third to regain the lead at 4-2.
Stauffer and Doc Chapman both reached on errors to open the inning before Simbeck walked to load the bases with no outs. Brayden Steinbach was then hit by a pitch to force home Stauffer, while Chapman scored easily on a sacrifice fly to right by Easton Straub.
DuBois tried to answer right back in the fourth as Ryan Mitchell drew a walk with one out and Landon Liddle singled on a shot that took a bad hop over top St. Marys’ third baseman.
Stauffer halted any thoughts of a rally there, though, getting Carr to hit in a fielder’s choice before Straub threw out Maicki on a grounder to third to end the inning. First baseman Chapman made a nice scoop on Straub’s throw for the final out.
DuBois never really threatened after that, drawing a walk in each of the final two innings but never getting a runner to second base.
Meanwhile, St. Marys tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth and one more in the fifth.
Carr, who came on in relief to start the fourth, got two quick strikeouts before an error extended the inning and opened the door for St. Marys. And, the hosts took full advantage, getting a RBI triple to right by Chapman and a RBI single to center from Simbeck that got past the centerfielder.
Caskey and Straub opened the fifth with back-to-back singles, with Caskey later scoring St. Marys’ final run on a groundout by Kalon Caskey.
ST. MARYS 7,
DUBOIS 2
Score by Innings
DuBois 002 000 — 2
St. Marys 112 21x — 7
DuBois—2
Landon Liddle p-ss 4010, Axton Carr ss-p 3100, Bryson Maicki 1b 1000, Dylan Colbey 3b 3012, Alex Lyle 2b 2000, Owen Bundy ph 1000, Vince Davidson c 1010, Max Sayers rf-cf-rf 2000, Mason Blasco ph 1000, Owen Sweeney lf-cf-lf 2000, Darin Herzing ph 1000, Rocco Morelli cf 0100, Ryan MItchell lf-rf 0000. Totals: 21-2-3-2.
St. Marys—7
Blake 2b-p 2300, Doc Champman 1b 3211, Leo Simbeck ss-p-2b 2011, Brayden Steinbach c 2001, Kayd Caskey p-ss 3220, Easton Straub 3b 2011, Cohen Swanger lf 2011, Carson Dellaquila cf 1000, Kalon Caskey rf 2001, Richy Hurd lf 1000, Jakob Gerg cf 2000, Jacob Sarginger rf 1000. Totals: 23-7-6-6.
Errors: DuBois 5, St. Marys 1. LOB: DuBois 9. St. Marys 5. 2B: K. Caskey, Swanger. 3B: Chapman. SF: Straub.
Pitching
DuBois: Landon Liddle-3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Axton Carr-2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
St. Marys: Kayd Caskey-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO; Leo Simbeck-2/3, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Blake-3 1/3 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Stauffer. Losing pitcher: Liddle.