Simbeck hit
Buy Now

St. Marys Minor League All-Star Leo Simbeck, shown here in Tuesday’s game against Blue Mountain, was 2-for-3 with an RBI in Wednesday’s game against Newton in the Minor League state tournament. Simbeck had the team’s lone RBI on the day as St. Marys fell to Newton, 8-1. Although eliminated from winning the state title, St. Marys will play one more game today at 1:30 p.m. against West Side in the tourney’s consolation game.

 Photo by Tyler Kolesar

GREENSBURG — Chances for a state title came to an end for the St. Marys Minor League All-Star baseball team on Wednesday, as they were defeated by Newton, 8-1, in the state tournament at the West Point Little League Complex.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos