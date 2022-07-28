GREENSBURG — Chances for a state title came to an end for the St. Marys Minor League All-Star baseball team on Wednesday, as they were defeated by Newton, 8-1, in the state tournament at the West Point Little League Complex.
Although the team went 0-2 in its first two games are eliminated from the championship, St. Marys will get one final game today at 1:30 p.m. in a consolation matchup against West Side, who was bounced into the consey game with a 4-3 loss to Somerset.
Leo Simbeck and Blake Stauffer were each 2-for-3 on the day, with Simbeck having the team’s lone RBI. Cohen Swanger had St. Marys’ other hit on the afternoon as Newton racked up a dozen hits.
Newton jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning with an RBI single from Brayden Peiffer to make it 1-0. Teammate Tyler Neeld had an RBI single to left field one batter later for the 2-0 lead.
St. Marys would cut the Newton lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the third as Stauffer singled to lead off the inning. Doc Chapman then had a sac bunt — his second in as many days — moving Stauffer to second. One batter later, Simbeck singled on a liner to center field, plating Stauffer as St. Marys trailed by one.
However, that would be all that St. Marys would get on the day as Newton would then score three runs in the top of the fifth to go up 5-1 and three more in the top of the sixth to set the final at 8-1.
Newton used four pitchers during the game to avoid getting anyone in trouble for pitch counts for its upcoming game, with Dean Hamilton getting the win. He relieved started Saverio Longo after one and 2/3 innings, throwing 2 1/3 innings and allowing two hits and the lone St. Marys run.
Stauffer took the loss after throwing the first three and 2/3 innings, with Kayd Caskey finishing up the rest of the game for the Minors.
NEWTON 8,
ST. MARYS 1
Score by Innings
Newton 020 033 — 8
St. Marys 001 000 — 1
Newton—8
Dean Hamilton 2b-p 3101, Brayden Peiffer ss-p 5144, Tyler Neeld 1b-2b 5022, Saverio Longo p-rf 3010, Brody Gage lf 3000, Ethan Leahy lf 1000, Rocco DaBronzo 3b 4120, Ryan Uhl c-cf 2210, Wes Esteves c 1000, Tyler Wexler cf-p 2110, Gavin Caudill cf 2010, Nick Schiller rf-1b 0200. Totals: 31-8-12-7.
St. Marys—1
Blake Stauffer p-2b 3120, Doc Chapman 1b 2000, Leo Simbeck 2b-ss 3021, Brayden Steinbach c 2000, Kayd Caskey ss-p 3000, Cohen Swanger lf 2010, Jacob Sarginger rf 1000, Kalon Caskey rf 1000, Richy Hurd lf 1000, Jakob Gerg cf 1000, Carson Dellaquila cf 1000, Easton Straub 3b 1000. Totals: 21-1-5-1.
Errors: Newton 0, St. Marys 1. 2B: Peiffer. HBP: Hamilton, Schiller; Steinbach.
Pitching
Newton: Saverio Longo-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Dean Hamilton-2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Brayden Peiffer-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Tyler Wexler-1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
St. Marys: Blake Stauffer-3 1/3 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Kayd Caskey-2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hamilton. Losing pitcher: Stauffer.