MEADVILLE — The St. Marys Minor League All-Star baseball team clinched its spot in the Section 1 title game late Tuesday evening at the Meadville Little League complex with a 17-6 win over District 25 champion Franklin.
The win moves St. Marys into tonight’s title game as they’ll have a rematch against with Franklin once again — as Franklin downed FLAG, 13-10, in an elimination game Wednesday evening.
While both teams had eight hits each, St. Marys took advantage of eight Franklin errors throughout the night.
Jonathan Chapman was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs while teammate Cael Stauffer was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Easton Straub picked up the win on the mound, tossing the first three innings. He allowed just three hits and three runs — one earned — while walking none and striking out five.
Tuesday’s game saw St. Marys jump out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Stauffer scored on a wild pitch and then both Chapman and Straub scored as Carson Dellaquila hit a ball to center as Franklin had an error.
Duke Radkowski’s groundout plated Dellaquila for the 4-0 lead and Richy Hurd scored on another error, this time on a ball hit by Kalon Caskey. Kohen Menteer then drew a bases-loaded walk for its sixth run.
Franklin answered with three runs in the bottom of the first and St. Marys held that three-run lead until the top of the third. Radkowski scored on a passed ball for a 7-3 lead, as did Hurd on a wild pitch with Kade Brem at the plate.
Another wild pitch scored Caskey for the 9-3 lead and Connor Stinchcomb’s RBI single made it 10-3 as Geitner capped off the scoring by reaching home on an error.
Straub scored on a wild pitch in the top of the fourth as St. Marys then led by nine with the mercy rule looming. However, Tuesday night’s contest would go the distance as Franklin tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to five.
St. Marys would close things out by adding five more runs in the top of the sixth as Chapman’s two-RBI double made it 14-6.
Three batters later, Radkowski drew a bases-loaded walk, as did Hurd to make it a 10-run game. Caskey’s RBI single capped things off as the St. Marys defense held Franklin in the bottom of the sixth for the 17-6 win.
Both teams will square off tonight for the title at 6 p.m. as a St. Marys win gives them the Section 1 title. A Franklin win would force the if-necessary title game on Friday.
ST. MARYS 17,
FRANKLIN 6
Score by Innings
St. Marys 605 105 — 17
Franklin 300 030 — 6
St. Marys—17
Cael Stauffer c-p 3220, Jonathan Chapman ss 4222, Easton Straub p-1b 3210, Carson Dellaquila 1b-c 3200, Duke Radkowski rf-lf 3211, Richy Hurd cf 2200, Kalon Caskey 2b-3b 3212, Kade Brem lf 2000, Kohen Menteer 3b 2100, Cameron Geitner lf 1100, Connor Stinchcomb rf 2111, Rory Wendel lf 3000. Totals: 31-17-8-6.
Franklin—6
Greyson Milliron p-3b 4210, Barrett Smith c-p 4230, Chase Barrett ss 4222, Bryce Beightol 3b-p 3001, Camron Greska 2b-p 3011, Owen Hefferman cf 3011, Torin Schmidt 1b 2000, Landen Cook rf-p 3000, Camdin Adams lf 2000. Totals: 28-6-8-5.
Errors: St. Marys 3, Franklin 8. 2B: Chapman, Straub; Barrett. HBP: Geitner, Stauffer; Beightol, Smith.
Pitching
St. Marys: Easton Straub-3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO; Cael Stauffer-2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Kohen Menteer-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Franklin: Greyson Milliron-2/3 IP, 1 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Bryce Beightol-1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Camron Greska-2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Barrett Smith-2/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Landen Cook-1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Straub. Losing pitcher: Milliron.