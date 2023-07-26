DINGMANS FERRY — The St. Marys Minor League All-Star baseball team fell in its first game of the state tournament on Tuesday morning to Section 7 champion Glenmoore, 8-1.
Glenmoore pitchers Nick Vanjenack, Justin Shaw and Nick Bargiorni combined for a one-hitter against St. Marys as the team also gave up 11 walks among five different pitchers.
The contest was played at the Dingman Delaware Little League fields — one of seven different sites the state tournament is taking place within Section 6, District 29 (towards the Poconos region).
After Glenmoore was leading 1-0 with Franky Kolter scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second, the team’s seven-run third inning helped send St. Marys to an elimination game today.
St. Marys pitcher Jonathan Chapman took the loss, tossing the first one and 1/3 innings. While he didn’t allow a hit, he did give up the second inning run on five walks.
Glenmoore’s seven-run third inning saw the team score five of those runs on walks, with the other two coming on a two-RBI single by Kolter.
St. Marys broke up the no-hitter in the top of the fifth as Easton Straub led off with a triple to right field. One batter later, Carson Dellaquila reached first base on an error by the catcher, but brought Straub home as St. Marys trailed 8-1 — which would end up being the final score.
St. Marys will now make the trek south of Dingmans Ferry to West End Little League in Saylorsburg this morning for another 11 a.m. game — this time an elimination game against Section 6 champ Pennridge, who fell, 8-3, to Section 4 champion Somerset, 8-3, on Tuesday.
GLENMOORE 8,
ST. MARYS 1
Score by Innings
St. Marys 000 010 — 1
Glenmoore 017 00x — 8
St. Marys—1
Cael Stauffer c-2b 3000, Jonathan Chapman p-ss 2000, Easton Straub 1b-p 2110, Carson Dellaquila ss-p 1001, Kalon Caskey 2b-p 1000, Richy Hurd cf 2000, Duke Radkowski rf-3b 2000, Kade Brem eh 2000, Kohen Menteer 3b-cf 1000, Cameron Geitner lf 2000, Conner Stinchcomb eh 1000, Rory Wendel eh 1000. Totals: 20-1-1-1.
Glenmoore—8
Nick Vanjenack p-cf 3110, Nick Bargiorni 3b-lf 3110, Aiden Mercer ss 2110, Marek Kalavik lf-c 1101, Justin Shaw c-p 1101, Franky Kolter 1b 3222, Ethan Herbein 2b 1100, Logan Wisneski rf-3b 2000, Grayson Barrett cf 0000, Gabe Mackiewcz rf 1000, Heath Podvig rf 2000, Carter Murphy rf-lf 2010. Totals: 21-8-6-4.
Errors: St. Marys 1, Glenmoore 1. 3B: Straub. HBP: Stinchcomb (by Bargiorni).
Pitching
St. Marys: Jonathan Chapman-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO; Carson Dellaquila-1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Easton Straub-1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Kalon Caskey-1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Kohen Menteer-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Glenmoore: Nick Vanjenack-3 1/3, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO; Justin Shaw-2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Nick Bargiorni-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Vanjenack. Losing pitcher: Chapman.