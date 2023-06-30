ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Minor League All-Star baseball team picked up a convincing 15-3 win in five innings over Punxsutawney on Thursday at Memorial Park.
St. Marys, who was the away team via the coin flip, jumped out to a 6-0 lead before Punxsy even touched the bats as they had three hits in the top of the first and took advantage of three errors — as all six runs were unearned.
St. Marys’ Kohen Menteer led the team at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Teammate Easton Straub was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs while Cameron Geitner was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Punxsutawney’s first hit of the game came when they needed it the most — trailing 11-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning as the team’s 12th batter in Henry Janocha beat out an infield single that propelled Punxsy’s three-run inning that extended the game another inning before the mercy rule then came into play.
Jonathan Chapman got the start on the mound for St. Marys and threw the first two innings of hitless ball, walking just two — the first two batters he faced — and striking out four. Straub then came out in the third inning and threw a perfect third before Punxsy rallied in the fourth to avoid the mercy rule.
With one out in the top of the first, Chapman reached first on an error, later moving to second on a wild pitch with Straub at the plate. Straub then put a ball into play, but another error allowed Chapman to make it 1-0. Menteer’s RBI single with two outs put St. Marys up 2-0 and on a Geitner bunt, the throw to first went into right field, allowing Menteer to score for the 3-0 lead.
Two batters later, Kalon Caskey would attempt a steal at second with Menteer at third. But as Punxsy threw the ball to second, Menteer came home on the double steal to go up 4-0. Two batters later, Duke Radkowski singled to center, plating Caskey for a 5-0 lead and Kade Brem followed that up with a single to center of his own, bringing home Richy Hurd for the 6-0 lead.
After Chapman walked Ethan Smith and Paul Zimmerman to start, Chapman struck out the 3-4-5 hitters as St. Marys then tacked on two more runs in the top of the second.
Straub hit a single to left — and reached second on an error — that brought Chapman home for the 7-0 lead. Two batters later, Menteer had his second consecutive RBI single in as many at-bats, this time hitting one the opposite way to right field to bring in Straub for the 8-0 lead.
St. Marys then got the mercy rule firmly into play by going up 10-0 in the third inning as Chapman hit his two-RBI triple deep in right field, bringing home Brem and Connor Stinchcomb for the 10-0 lead.
Punxsy’s three-up-three-down bottom of the third allowed St. Marys to tack on another run in the top of the fourth as Geitner scored on an error as a bunt by Caskey had the ball thrown into right field.
Leading 11-0, Punxsy needed at least two runs to extend the game and they got that and another one for good measure. Janocha’s infield singled was followed by a Smith single. A wild pitch by Straub moved Janocha to third and Smith to second with Paul Zimmerman at the plate. Zimmerman then hit one to center field to bring home Janocha and then on the throw home, Stauffer lost where the ball bounced, allowing Smith to score to at least extend the game into the fifth inning as Punxsy trailed 11-2. Blake Hughes’ RBI single to center two batters later scored Punxsutawney’s third and final run of the game.
But in the top of the fifth, St. Marys got the bats going again and added four more runs on four hits. An error on a ball hit to short by Stauffer plated Stinchcomb for the 12-3 advantage. Straub then hit a single to right to get the 10-run mercy rule in play again, bringing home Stauffer for a 13-3 lead. Geitner’s RBI single to center made it a 14-3 ballgame as Straub crossed the plate, although Menteer was also caught in a rundown going back to third base on the play.
Menteer getting out allowed Geitner, who was catching at the time, to be courtesy run as Menteer then went to second. One batter later, Caskey singled to center, bringing Menteer home for the 15-3 lead.
Punxsy’s last ditch effort saw Nolan Martino single to center with two outs. But new pitcher Stauffer got Vincent Miller to groundout to end the ballgame with a 15-3 St. Marys win in five innings.
The win by St. Marys moves them into a matchup on Saturday in the winners bracket semifinals at DuBois. Punxsutawney will also play again Saturday as they’ll try to avoid elimination in a matchup at Warren.
ST. MARYS 15,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 3, 5 innings
Score by Innings
St. Marys 622 14 — 15
Punxsy 000 30 — 3
St. Marys—15
Cael Stauffer c-p 4110, Jonathan Chapman p-ss 3212, Easton Straub 1b-p-1b 4322, Carson Dellaquila ss 1000, Kohen Menteer cr-3b 4233, Cameron Geitner lf-1b-c 4221, Kalon Caskey 2b 2111, Richy Hurd cf 2100, Duke Radkowski rf 2011, Kade Brem eh-lf 3111, Connor Stinchcomb eh-rf-lf 1200. Totals: 30-15-12-11.
Punxsutawney—3
Ethan Smith 2b-p-2b 1110, Paul Zimmerman ss-p-2b-ss 1111, Kaysen Cary 3b-cf-p 2000, Blake Hughes p-ss-3b 2011, Henry Conrad c 2000, Chandler Neal 1b-p 2000, Clayton Warren lf-3b-rf 2000, Jacob Gourley eh-rf 2000, Nolan Martino rf-c 2010, Vincent Miller eh-lf 2000, Grant Weaver eh-cf 1000, Henry Janocha cf-2b-cf 1110. Totals: 20-3-5-2.
Errors: St. Marys 1, Punxsy 7. LOB: St. Marys 9, Punxsy 4. 3B: Chapman. SB: Stauffer, Straub. HBP: Dellaquila (by Neal), Radkowski (by Zimmerman), Stinchcomb (by Zimmerman).
Pitching
St. Marys: Jonathan Chapman-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Easton Straub-2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Cael Stauffer-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Punxsutawney: Blake Hughes-1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Chandler Neal-1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Paul Zimmerman-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 2 HB; Ethan Smith-1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Kaysen Cary-2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Straub. Losing pitcher: Hughes.