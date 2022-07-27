GREENSBURG — The St. Marys Minor League All-Star baseball team fought hard against Section 3 champion Blue Mountain in the first three innings of Tuesday’s state tournament matchup at the West Point Little League Complex, with the team still in the game trailing 3-0. But a seven-run bottom of the fourth for Blue Mountain propelled them to a 10-0 win via the mercy rule, sending St. Marys into the losers bracket for an 11 a.m. matchup today.

