GREENSBURG — The St. Marys Minor League All-Star baseball team fought hard against Section 3 champion Blue Mountain in the first three innings of Tuesday’s state tournament matchup at the West Point Little League Complex, with the team still in the game trailing 3-0. But a seven-run bottom of the fourth for Blue Mountain propelled them to a 10-0 win via the mercy rule, sending St. Marys into the losers bracket for an 11 a.m. matchup today.
“It’s what happens in baseball — you kind of get one bad inning,” St. Marys head coach Devin Stauffer said. “We put some runners on base and they hit the ball and scored some runs. We couldn’t quite come back. I was really hoping we’d get out of that last inning there (down by nine) so we could get the boys another at-bat. That would’ve been huge. But we couldn’t quite do it and tried to get that one strike call there for Doc (Chapman). But hey, Blue Mountain is a very good team. You can tell that they’re well-coached and disciplined.”
St. Marys actually had outhit Blue Mountain 2-1 after the first three innings, but six walks and a hit batter among those innings helped Blue Mountain get a 3-0 lead.
St. Marys starting pitcher Leo Simbeck got out of a jam in the bottom of the first inning as Blue Mountain stranded runners on second and third, setting up a scoreless first inning.
Kayd Caskey then picked up St. Marys’ first hit of the ball game — a single up the middle — to leadoff the top of the second inning off of Blue Mountain starting pitcher Anthony Amato. Cohen Swanger then had a sacrifice bunt that moved Caskey to second, as Amato was then able to strikeout Kalon Caskey for the second out.
But pitch counts would be important for both teams on the day, as Amato was then pulled after just one and 2/3 innings for Max Fleagle — who went the remainder of the game for the Section 3 champs. Fleagle then got a strikeout to strand Kayd Caskey at second to get out of the top half of the inning.
Blue Mountain then took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. After Simbeck struck out the first two batters, he then walked the next two. With a wild pitch with Fleagle at the plate, St. Marys catcher Brayden Steinbach fired the ball to third but it went into the outfield, allowing Carter Schaeffer to score for a 1-0 Blue Mountain lead.
It looked like St. Marys would potentially answer in the top of the third as Easton Straub drew a leadoff walk and then Blake Stauffer singled down the left field line, advancing Straub to second. Doc Chapman then had a sac bunt that moved the runners up with one out.
But as Blue Mountain would do throughout the contest, they would then get out of the jam as they turned a double play with a hard hit liner from Simbeck to first baseman Landon Clemas — who stepped on first and then fired home to get Straub out at the plate.
Amato led off the bottom of the third with a one-hopper off the left field fence for a triple. Kayd Caskey snagged a line drive from Clemas for the first out, as that spelled the end of Simbeck on the mound for the afternoon, turning to Stauffer next on the mound in a strategic move.
“Leo pitched a very good game through the first couple of innings there,” coach Stauffer said. “We tried to keep his pitch count under 50 so we could use him again later in the week. That’s one of the challenges with pitch rules in Little League but everybody’s got to play by them.”
With Stauffer on the mound, Drew Mundy was hit by a pitch, setting up an Alex Favelli groundout that plated Clemas for the 2-0 lead. Two batters later, Clemas would then score on a wild pitch as St. Marys trailed 3-0.
Unfortunately for St. Marys, they could not get the bats going in the bottom of the fourth as Fleagle retired the side.
That set up the seven-run inning for Blue Mountain that sent St. Marys into the consolation bracket today. With one out, St. Marys went to Steinbach on the mound as Amato would hit a two-RBI single to make it 5-0. A Favelli RBI single made it 6-0 and a two-RBI Carter McGhee single made it 8-0.
Chapman then got the nod on the mound to try and get out of the jam to avoid the 10-run mercy rule. But one walk loaded the bases and another brought home the ninth run of the game. Needing just one more run, Jim Elo hit one up the middle and did just that, ending the contest with a 10-0 Blue Mountain win with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Although in defeat, coach Stauffer said some of the kids hit the ball well and he hopes they can rebound tomorrow, as they will try to avoid elimination at 11 a.m. today against Newton, who fell to Morrisville in the tourney opener.
“It was good to see a couple of the kids put the bat on the ball against their pitchers,” coach Stauffer said. “A couple of them hit it hard.
Recommended Video
“I told the boys to believe that ... we’ve got to come in here tomorrow and you’ve got to believe that you’re going to win a ballgame and not go out of here 0-2. We’ll get after them tomorrow.”
BLUE MOUNTAIN 10,
ST. MARYS 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
St. Marys 000 0 — 0
Blue Mtn. 012 7 — 10
Two outs when winning run scored.
St. Marys—0
Blake Stauffer 2b-p-2b 2010, Doc Chapman 1b-2b-1b-p 1000, Leo Simbeck p-2b-ss 2000, Brayden Steinbach c-3b-p-3b 2000, Kayd Caskey ss-c 2010, Cohen Swanger lf 0000, Jacob Sarginger rf 1000, Kalon Caskey rf 1000, Richy Hurd lf 0000, Jakob Gerg cf 1000, Carson Dellaquila cf 0000, Easton Straub 3b-1b-3b-1b 0000. Totals: 12-0-2-0.
Blue Mountain—10
Max Fleagle ss-p 1101, Jim Elo 3b-ss 2111, Anthony Amato p-ss-c 3222, Landon Clemas 1b 2110, Drew Mundy cf-3b 2100, Alex Favelli 2b 3112, Hudson Miller c 1100, Jack Werdt lf 0000, Carter Schaeffer lf 0100, Carter McGhee rf 2112, Gianni Keck rf 0000, Javion Henderson cf 1000. Totals: 17-10-6-8.
Errors: St. Marys 1, Blue Mountain 1. LOB: St. Marys 3, Blue Mountain 6. DP: St. Marys 0, Blue Mountain 1. 2B: Clemas. 3B: Amato. SAC: Swanger, Chapman. HBP: Mundy (by Stauffer).
Pitching
St. Marys: Leo Simbeck-2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Blake Stauffer-1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Brayden Steinbach-1/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Doc Chapman-0+ IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Blue Mountain: Anthony Amato-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Max Fleagle-2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Fleagle. Losing pitcher: Simbeck.