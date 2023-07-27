SAYLORSBURG — The St. Marys Minor League All-Star baseball team saw its state title run come to an end early Wednesday as they fell to Section 6 champion Pennridge, 10-2, in a state tournament elimination game at the West End Little League complex.
As was the case in Tuesday’s loss to Glenmoore, St. Marys walked nine batters on Wednesday and its three errors saw Pennridge take advantage — with its first five runs being on either walks, errors or a wild pitch.
St. Marys, who was the home team, trailed 1-0 after two innings as Pennridge’s run was on a Jack Walters bases-loaded walk. But four more runs by Pennridge would cross the plate in the top of the third with Magdiel Rivera drawing another bases-loaded walk to make it 2-0.
A wild pitch would then score two more runs as St. Marys trailed 4-0. One batter later, a fly ball by Jonah Lass resulting in another run scoring via an error.
The score stayed at 5-0 until the top of the sixth inning as Pennridge put the game away, plating five more runs — this time doing it with their bats. A Walters RBI single made it 6-0 and three batters later, Logan Vallella’s two-RBI single to right made it an 8-0 ballgame.
Jackson Funk scored on a wild pitch with two outs to go up 9-0 and the 10th and final run came with Vallella scoring on a ball hit by Greyson Ocsino that resulted in an error.
With just one hit heading into the bottom of the sixth, St. Marys got on the board by plating two runs to result in the 10-2 final — all of which came with two outs in the game.
Conner Stinchcomb and Rory Wendel walked as Cael Stauffer was then hit by a pitch to load the bases.
That led to Kalon Caskey drawing a bases-loaded walk as they trailed 10-1. One batter later, Jonathan Chapman’s RBI single to right would score Wendel to set the final score.
While St. Marys’ state title hopes are over, they will have one more game at the state tournament as they’ll take on Abington — the other team knocked from the tourney Wednesday — today at 11 a.m. in a consolation game.
PENNRIDGE 10,
ST. MARYS 2
Score by Innings
Pennridge 014 005 — 10
St. Marys 000 002 — 2
Pennridge—10
Landon Ambruch c 2010, Tucker Chapman 1b-p 2100, Jordan Ritter ss-p 2100, Magdiel Rivera cf-p 2201, Martin Wiren lf 2010, Jonah Lass 3b 2110, Jack Walters rf 1112, Rocky Alba p-ss 2200, Jackson Funk eh 3110, Logan Vallella eh 3112, Greyson Ocsino eh 2100, Hannah Wheeler 2b 3000. Totals: 25-10-6-5.
St. Marys—2
Cael Stauffer p-c 2000, Kalon Caskey 2b-cf 2001, Jonathan Chapman ss 3011, Easton Straub 1b-p 3010, Carson Dellaquila c-1b 0000, Richy Hurd lf 2000, Duke Radkowski 3b 2000, Kade Brem eh 1000, Kohen Menteer cf-p 2000, Cameron Geitner rf 2000, Conner Stinchcomb eh 0100, Rory Wendel eh 1100. Totals: 20-2-2-2.
Errors: Pennridge 1, St. Marys 3. LOB: Pennridge 7, St. Marys 7. 3B: Lass. HBP: Lass (by Stauffer); Dellaquila (by Ritter), Stauffer (by Rivera).
Pitching
Pennridge: Rocky Alba-3 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Jordan Ritter-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Tucker Chapman-1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Madgiel Rivera-1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
St. Marys: Cael Stauffer-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Easton Straub-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO; Kohen Menteer-3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Alba. Losing pitcher: Stauffer.