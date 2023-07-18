MEADVILLE — The St. Marys Minor League All-Star baseball team opened up its Section 1 tournament in winning fashion Monday evening at the Meadville Area Little League complex, taking down District 3 champion FLAG Little League, 7-6.
At one point in the game, St. Marys held a 7-0 lead before FLAG started to rally in the late innings.
In order to keep pitchers below pitch counts to save them for games later in the section tournament, Monday’s contest saw nine total players take to the mound — four for St. Marys and five for FLAG.
St. Marys starting pitcher Jonathan Chapman threw two and 1/3 innings, allowing no hits and no runs while walking three and striking out four. Carson Dellaquila, Kohen Menteer and Easton Straub all followed in contributing to the win.
Before FLAG could even touch the bats, St. Marys had a 3-0 lead on the team as Dellaquila’s RBI single in the top of the first scored Cael Stauffer and Straub for the quick 2-0 lead just four batters into the game. Two batters later, a wild pitch allowed Dellaquila to make it home as St. Marys led by three.
That 3-0 lead would hold until the third inning as Chapman made it a 4-0 ballgame by scoring on a wild pitch with Straub at the plate.
Three more St. Marys players crossed the plate in the top of the fourth as Menteer’s infield single scored Kalon Caskey for a five-run advantage. Three batters later, Rory Wendel drew a bases-loaded walk that put the St. Marys lead up to a half-dozen.
The team’s final run of the game then came as Stauffer hit a grounder to short and Cameron Geitner scored on the error as St. Marys led 7-0.
FLAG would then score two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Down to its last at-bats in the bottom of the sixth and trailing 7-2, FLAG did its best to make a comeback, scoring four more runs — the last of which came on a sac bunt with two outs. That led to a final groundout by FLAG that capped off the 7-6 win for St. Marys.
St. Marys will now play the winner of the Meadville/Vernon-Franklin game, which was still playing at deadline, at 6 p.m. At the time of deadline, however, Franklin was up 10-3 in the top of the sixth inning.
ST. MARYS 7,
FLAG 6
Score by Innings
St. Marys 301 300 — 7
FLAG 000 204 — 6
St. Marys—7
Cael Stauffer c 3111, Jonathan Chapman p-ss 3110, Easton Straub 1b-p 3110, Carson Dellaquila ss-p 3122, Duke Radkowski rf 3000, Richy Hurd cf 3000, Kalon Caskey 2b-3b 2110, Kade Bren eh 3010, Kohen Menteer 3b-p 3121, Cameron Geitner lf 1100, Conner Stitchcomb eh 2000, Rory Wendel eh 1001. Totals: 30-7-9-5.
FLAG—6
Ben A. cf 3000, Cash B. p-ss 3110, Ben F. ss-p 3221, Quinten P. 1b-p 1210, Grayson J. lf-p 1100, Noah M. 2b-p 2001, Drew M 3b-2b 1001, Leroy S. eh 3000, Jack S. rf 1000, Alex S. lf 0000, Carson Y. 3b 1000, Owen M. c 2000. Totals: 21-6-4-3.
Errors: St. Marys 0, FLAG 3. 2B: Ben F., Cash B. 3B: Chapman. HBP: Caskey (by Noah M.); Drew M. (by Chapman).
Pitching
St. Marys: Jonathan Chapman-2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Carson Dellaquila-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Kohen Menteer-1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Easton Straub-1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
FLAG: Cash B.-1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Grayson J.-1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Noah M.-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Ben F.-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Quinten P.-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Chapman. Losing pitcher: Cash B.