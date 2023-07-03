DuBOIS — The DuBois Minor League All-Star baseball team was just an out away from sealing up a hard-fought, 3-2, win over St. Marys on Saturday afternoon at Way Memorial Field. Instead, St. Marys picked up the lead on an error and scored seven total runs in the top of the sixth as St. Marys won, 9-3.
DuBois took the lead on three separate occasions, only to have St. Marys immediately match them the next time they would touch the bats as each team also got out of jams throughout as St. Marys stranded eight runners and DuBois stranded 10.
St. Marys did outhit DuBois 11-4, with five of those coming in the seven-run sixth inning.
Easton Straub got the win on the mound for St. Marys as he was the team’s third pitcher on the afternoon. Jonathan Chapman got the start and allowed one hit in three innings of work while also allowing one run and three walks while striking out three. After Cael Stauffer pitched the fourth inning and gave up one hit, one run and one walk, Straub took over in the final two innings, allowing two hits, one run and one walk while striking out four.
DuBois starting Mason Blasco threw four innings and gave up six hits. However, he only gave up one run — the only earned run out of the nine in the game — and walked one while striking out three.
St. Marys loaded up the bases with one out in the top of the second in what was a scoreless ballgame at the time. But Blasco was able to strike out two batters in a row to get out of the jam.
DuBois then broke the scoreless contest in the bottom of the third as Colby Shick led off with a single just out of the reach of the shortstop. Two batters later, Cam Gasbarre laid down a bunt but the ball was throw into right field, allowing Gasbarre to advance to second. A walk by Atley Palumbo would load the bases as Hank Benton drew a bases-loaded walk for the 1-0 lead. St. Marys then minimized the damage as Chapman was able to strike out a batter and got Blasco to ground out to short.
The first of three times St. Marys would match DuBois took place in the top of the fourth as Straub and Carson Dellaquila led off with back-to-back singles — the last of which was a slow dribbler that instead of rolling foul, it stayed in the field of play. Kohen Menteer would hit into a fielder’s choice that got Dellaquila out at second base, but advanced Straub to third.
With Cameron Geitner at the plate, Menteer took off for second base and got there without a throw. However, a mix-up saw Menteer going back to first base, at which he was caught in a rundown and thrown out. While this was happening, Straub then made it home and tied the game up at 1-1.
DuBois retook the lead with one swing of the bat in the bottom of the fourth inning as Stauffer relieved Champman off the mound, facing Jordan Lockett to lead off the inning. Lockett then took a Chapman pitch over the fence in right-center for a solo home run and a 2-1 lead that sent the DuBois faithful and the team in a frenzy.
St. Marys once again matched DuBois in the top of the fifth as Gasbarre went to the mound to relieve Blasco. Kalon Caskey led off and reached on a throwing error as Richy Hurd’s sacrifice bunt moved Caskey to second. With Duke Radkowski at the plate, a wild pitch allowed Caskey to get to third, setting up Rory Wendel hitting a grounder to third as Wendel reached first on an error and Caskey made it home to tie it up at 2-2.
With Straub now on the mound in the bottom of the fifth, Palumbo reached first on a fielder’s choice. A wild pitch with Benton at the plate with two out saw Palumbo go to second in a moved that looked like a potential game-winner at one point. Benton followed that up with a single to right, plating Palumbo as DuBois retook the lead at 3-2.
After Gasbarre got Stauffer to ground out to short, Chapman singled and then Straub doubled, moving Chapman to third. DuBois then decided to intentionally walk Dellaquila to load the bases to allow a force out at home. The move paid off for the first batter as Menteer hit into a fielder’s choice that saw Chapman get forced out at home.
But on the ensuing batter, Geitner hit a grounder to third and the throw to second was in the dirt and went into the outfield, allowing not only the tying run in Straub to cross the plate but the go-ahead run in Dellaquila as St. Marys led 4-3.
A battle with Caskey saw him draw a walk to load up the bases once again as Hurd came through in the clutch, hitting a liner by the second baseman for a two-RBI single as an error in the outfield then cleared the bases as Hurd made it to third as St. Marys led 7-3.
Palumbo then took his turn on the mound but Radkowski hit an infield single, plating Hurd to give the visitors a five run lead. Brem then followed that up with an RBI triple to left, bringing Radkowski home as St. Marys went up 9-3.
A two-out walk by Owen Bundy was all DuBois could muster in its last at-bats as St. Marys completed the comeback with the 9-3 win.
Hurd was 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs while teammates Stauffer and Straub were each 2-for-3.
Benton was 1-for-2 for DuBois with two RBIs.
St. Marys will host Bradford in the winner’s bracket final on Wednesday. Bradford beat Potter/McKean, 15-1, in a game played at DuBois’ Heindl Field Sunday evening.
DuBois will now try and avoid elimination as it hosts Kane today.
ST. MARYS 9, DuBOIS 3
Score by Innings
St. Marys 000 117 — 9
DuBois 001 110 — 3
St. Marys—9
Cael Stauffer c-p-c 3020, Jonathan Chapman p-ss 3010, Easton Straub 1b-p 3220, Carson Dellaquila ss-c-1b 2110, Kohen Menteer 3b 3110, Cameron Geitner lf 3100, Kalon Caskey 2b 1200, Richy Hurd cf 2122, Duke Radkowski rf 3111, Kade Bren eh 2011, Rory Wendel eh 3000, Connor Stinchcomb eh 2000. Totals: 30-9-11-4.
DuBois—3
Atley Palumbo cf-p 2100, Hank Benton 2b 2012, Rocco Morelli ss 2000, Mason Blasco p-3b 3000, Jordan Lockett eh 3111, Owen Bundy c 2000, Ryan Mitchell 1b 3000, Everett Reiter lf 1000, Owen Dennison eh 1000, Colby Shick eh 2110, Colton Michaux rf 2000, Cam Gasbarre 3b-p-cf 2010. Totals: 25-3-4-3.
Errors: St. Marys 4, DuBois 4. LOB: St. Marys 8, DuBois 10. 2B: Straub. 3B: Brem. HR: Lockett. SAC: Hurd. HBP: Morelli (by Chapman).
Pitching
St. Marys: Jonathan Chapman-3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Cael Stauffer-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Easton Straub-2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
DuBois: Mason Blasco-4 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Cam Gasbarre-1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Atley Palumbo-1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Straub. Losing pitcher: Gasbarre.