CORRY — It was a back-and-forth battle for the Section 1 Minor League baseball title on Thursday evening at Bracken Field in Corry between St. Marys and Clarion. But a three-run fourth inning gave St. Marys the lead it needed, holding off Clarion for a 9-8 win for the Section 1 title.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos