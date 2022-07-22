CORRY — It was a back-and-forth battle for the Section 1 Minor League baseball title on Thursday evening at Bracken Field in Corry between St. Marys and Clarion. But a three-run fourth inning gave St. Marys the lead it needed, holding off Clarion for a 9-8 win for the Section 1 title.
“I think the boys were a little nervous coming into the game — it showed,” St. Marys head coach Devon Stauffer said. “Pitching-wise, we started out the first inning with a couple of walks and started slow. But we kept talking to them in between innings to stay with it.”
St. Marys used the duo of Blake Stauffer and Kayd Caskey on the mound, with Stauffer throwing the first four innings and Caskey finishing off the final two. Leo Simbeck and Brayden Steinbach had two hits each for St. Marys while Carson Dellaquila had a two-run double in the bottom of the third, with the 10 hits from St. Marys coming from all throughout the order.
Coach Stauffer said the team saw Clarion’s starting pitcher in Brady Clinger on Monday as they beat Clarion 8-2 in the first game of its sectional tournament.
“We knew he was very good and he pitched a heck of a game,” Stauffer said of Clinger. “They ran him to 75 pitches and then after that, I think our bats picked up a bit (off of pitcher Eric Craig).”
Each team scored one run in the first inning and four in the third as a 5-5 tie went into the fourth inning. Trailing 5-1 prior, St. Marys’ Easton Straub drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 5-2 and an RBI single by Richy Hurd made it 5-3. With the bases still juiced, Dellaquila roped a two-RBI double to the right/center gap to tie things up a gain.
“Carson Dellaquila (came off the bench) and when he got his mandatory play, got up to the plate (and was 1-for-2, reaching on an error in the second at-bat),” Stauffer said. “He’s going to get the game ball because of that.”
Clarion — needing a win Thursday night to force the potential if-necessary title game the following day — then took a 7-5 lead after Ian Craig hit a double down the left field line with two outs. However, the Clarion rally ended there as interference was called on the throw to third as St. Marys then got out of the inning.
Simbeck led off the bottom of the fourth with a triple to right-center and two batters later, would score on a wild pitch to make it 7-6. With Caskey on third and Staub at second, Cohen Swanger tied it up once again, this time with a single to left that plated Caskey to knot things up at 7-7.
With two outs, Dellaquila then put a ball into play to the Clarion shortstop, as the throw was low and went to the fence, allowing Straub to score to give St. Marys an 8-7 lead.
Clinger led off the top of the fifth with a single and that was the end of Stauffer on the mound for St. Marys, with Caskey now getting the chance to pitch. After allowing Keldon Raybuck to single as the first Clarion batter Caskey faced, he then hunkered down and was able to strikeout three consecutive Clarion batters to get out of the inning with a one-run lead.
“Kayd Caskey came in and he throws hard,” Stauffer said. “He pitched a heck of a game and he got us a couple of ground balls. Then a fly ball here at the end of the game, the kid barreled it up and we had Cohen (Swanger) out here to catch the fly ball to end the game. Kayd does that. He comes in at the right time and throws hard and throws strikes. That’s what we needed.”
St. Marys then manufactured its ninth and final run in the bottom of the fifth inning as Doc Chapman drew a walk to leadoff. He then made it to second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on a Steinbach groundout. Yet another wild pitch plated Chapman for a 9-7 St. Marys lead.
Clarion would make St. Marys earn the title in the top of the sixth inning as Brayden Larson drew a walk and then an error put Eric Craig on base with runners at second and third with no outs. Caskey would then strikeout Brody McClain for the first out, but Ian Craig — who led Clarion going 2-for-4 with two doubles and a game-high four RBIs — hit into a groundout to short that plated Larson to make it 9-8.
St. Marys would then intentionally walk Clinger to get to Raybuck and the move paid off as Swanger hauled in the fly ball in left field to end the game and give St. Marys a 9-8 win and a Section 1 title.
“We’ve been saying it all postseason, it’s been a team effort in every game that we’ve won,” Stauffer said. “It really is — top to bottom, one through 12, you name it. It’s been a lot of fun.”
The team will now travel to the state tournament as the Section 1 representative at the West Point Little League fields in Greensburg. That tourney starts on Tuesday.
Coach Stauffer said they’ve got to work on some things prior to the start of the state tournament, but he’s happy with how they’ve battled during this postseason.
“I think we’ve got to work on a little bit of fielding,” Stauffer said, as the team did have four errors in the win. “We had some costly errors but I think the biggest thing that we can take away from that is that even though we didn’t play our best game today, we kept fighting and stayed with it and ended up getting the win.
“The kids are really easy to coach — that’s what’s so fun about it. All 12 of them. I’ll be honest with you, this is overachieving. Wasn’t expecting this and I’ll be the first to admit it. But now we get to go have some fun at states and see what happens.”
ST. MARYS 9, CLARION 8
Score by Innings
Clarion 104 201 — 8
St. Marys 104 31x — 9
Clarion—8
Brody McClain 2b-cf 3310, Ian Craig ss 4124, Brady Clinger p-2b 3121, Keldon Raybuck 1b-c 3011, Isaac Best 3b 3000, Jacob Reinsel lf-rf 1000, Rocco Stefanos lf 1000, Oli Brewer rf-lf 2000, Landon Martin rf 1000, Brayden Larson c-1b 2200, Eric Craig cf-p 3110. Totals: 26-8-7-6.
St. Marys—9
Blake Stauffer p-2b 3010, Doc Chapman 1b 3200, Leo Simbeck 2b-ss 3220, Brayden Steinbach c 4021, Kayd Caskey ss-p 2210, Easton Straub 3b 2211, Cohen Swanger lf 2011, Jacob Sarginger rf 1100, Kalon Caskey rf 1000, Ricky Hurd lf 1011, Jakob Gerg cf 1000, Carson Dellaquila cf 2012. Totals: 25-9-10-6.
Errors: Clarion 1, St. Marys 4. LOB: Clarion 5, St. Marys 8. 2B: I. Craig 2; Steinbach, Dellaquila, Kay. Caskey. 3B: Simbeck. SF: Raybuck.
Pitching
Clarion: Brady Clinger-2 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Eric Craig-2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
St. Marys: Blake Stauffer-4+ IP, 6 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO; Kayd Caskey-2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Stauffer. Losing pitcher: E. Craig.