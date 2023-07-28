SAYLORSBURG — The St. Marys Minor League All-Star baseball team didn’t leave this year’s state tournament empty handed as they picked up an 11-6 victory over Section 5 champion Abington in Thursday’s consolation game.
St. Marys racked up 13 hits and scored at least one run in every inning. Cameron Geitner was 3-for-3 on the day with two runs scored. Teammates Cael Stauffer and Kalon Caskey had two hits and an RBI each while Duke Radkowski led the squad with three RBIs.
The trio of Jonathan Chapman, Carson Dellaquila and Caskey had two innings each on the mound. Chapman started the contest and allowed three hits and three runs — just one being earned — while walking one and striking out one.
Dellaquila pitched the middle portion, also allowing three hits and one run while walking two. Caskey capped things off, allowing four hits and two runs while walking one.
St. Marys went up 2-0 in the top of the first with bases-loaded walks by Richy Hurd and Duke Radkowski before Abington tied it up in the bottom half of the inning. A Rory Wendel groundout and a Geitner run on a wild pitch gave St. Marys a two-run lead again before Abington scored another run in the second.
St. Marys then went up 6-3 after a Radkowski RBI single and a Kade Brem RBI double in the top of the third before taking a five-run lead in top of the fourth by its fourth consecutive two-run inning.
This time, Cael Stauffer had an infield single that scored Geitner for the 7-3 lead and Caskey followed that up with an infield single of his own that plated Wendel to go up 8-3.
Abington added a run in the bottom of the fourth on a double steal attempt that saw Patrick Keeler make it across the plate, but St. Marys would then match that in the top of the fifth as Radkowski’s groundout allowed Dellaquila to score to make it a 9-4 ballgame.
After two more Abington runs crossed the plate in the bottom of the fifth, St. Marys tacked on its final two in the top of the sixth to set the final at 11-6.
Both runs came with two outs as Chapman’s two RBI single to right brought home Conner Stinchcomb and Wendel as the defense would shut down Abington in the bottom of the sixth for the win.
St. Marys ends its postseason at 8-2.
ST. MARYS 11,
ABINGTON 6
Score by Innings
St. Marys 222 212 — 11
Abington 210 120 — 6
St. Marys—11
Cael Stauffer c 4121, Kalon Caskey 2b-p 3021, Jonathan Chapman p-ss 4012, Easton Straub 1b 2100, Carson Dellaquila ss-p 2211, Richy Hurd cf 2010, Duke Radkowski eh-3b-rf 2113, Kade Bren lf-rf 3011, Kohen Menteer 3b-cf 3110, Cameron Geitner rf-lf 3230, Conner Stinchcomb eh 0100, Rory Wendel eh 2201. Totals: 30-11-13-10.
Abington—6
Penn Eckenrode rf 4110, Dylan Lyle 1b 3000, Max Vazquez p-3b 3220, Jaxon Hizny eh 2112, Grady Tomachick ss 3012, Patrick Keeler 2b-p 2110, Oliver Giroux eh 2100, Matthew Snyder 3b-p 3010, Ben Hillebrand 2b 3031, Luke Descheine cf 1000, Murphy Lyle lf 3000. Totals: 29-6-10-5.
Errors: St. Marys 3, Abington 0. LOB: St. Marys 9, Abington 6. 2B: Brem; Hizny.
Pitching
St. Marys: Jonathan Chapman-2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Carson Dellaquila-2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Kalon Caskey-2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Abington: Max Vazquez-2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO; Matthew Snyder-2 2/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Patrick Keeler-1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Chapman. Losing pitcher. Vazquez.