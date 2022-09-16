DUBOIS — The St. Marys tennis team made the trip south on Route 255 to DuBois Thursday afternoon and went home with a 6-1 victory that was much closer than than that final score might indicate.
That’s because all four singles matches were tightly contested, with the Lady Dutch finding a way to win all four to secure the overall team win after DuBois had already posted the first point with a victory in the No. 3 doubles matchup.
The duo of Lauren Kennedy Liz Coleman captured that lone win for DuBois, besting Maleya Caskey and Isabelle Farabaugh, 8-4, in the third doubles match to give the Lady Beavers an early 1-0 lead.
It was all St. Marys from there as the Lady Dutch won the last six matchups to improve to 10-1 on the season.
The four singles contests provided plenty of action for fans in attendance to enjoy.
St. Marys’ Mya Klaiber bested Cassie Lanzoni, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, while teammate Caitlin Blessel knocked off Lady Beaver Laken Lashinsky, 7-5, 6-4 at No. 2. At third singles, the Lady Dutch’s Roan Lion needed a second-set tiebreaker to upend Jessica Hnat, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).
The closest match of the day came at No. 4 singles, where St. Marys June Chen beat Kara Miller in a third set super-tiebreaker. Chen won the opening set 6-2, but Miller responded by taking the second 6-4. The pair then battled it out in a race to 10 in the super-tiebreaker, which Chen won 10-6 to take home the win.
Lion then notched a second win on the day as she teamed up with Maddy Wittman at No. 1 doubles to best Lanzoni and Lashinsky, 8-3.
The Lady Dutch duo of Tralynn Ginther and Sara regulski also posted an 8-0 win at second doubles against Avelyn Geppert and Alexia Olson.
“The singles matches were all close,” said DuBois coach Joshua Reed. “Kara Miller split sets ... Jessica Hnat was points away from splitting sets ... and both Cassie Lanzoni and Laken Lashinky finished just one break down in their sets.
“Despite getting swept in singles, I’m quite satisfied with the play and effort of the players. On the doubles side, Lauren Kennedy and Liz Coleman eked out our only win this meet at third doubles. With the meet decided, we played first-year players Avelyn Geppert and Alexia Olson at second doubles. They unfortunately lost 8-0.
“We repeated Cassie and Laken at first doubles. Their performance was underwhelming after their great effort in singles, and in contrast to their doubles battle against Clearfield on Tuesday. They may have underestimated their opponents because of the opponents’ singles ranking. Singles ranking is not the end all for strength in doubles.”
St. Marys is back in action Monday at home against Warren, a team the Lady Dutch edged 3-2 earlier this season.
DuBois (6-4) hosts Altoona on Monday.
ST. MARYS 6, DUBOIS 1
Singles
1. Mya Klaiber (SM) def. Cassie Lanzoni, 6-4, 6-4.
2. Caitlin Blessel (SM) def. Laken Lashinsky, 7-5, 6-4.
3. Roan Lion (SM) def. Jessica Hnat, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)
4. June Chen (SM) def. Kara Miller, 6-2, 4-6, (10-6)
Doubles
1. Lion/Maddy Wittman (SM) def. Lanzoni/Lashinsky, 8-3.
2. Tralynn Ginther/Sara Regulski (SM) def. Avelyn Geppert/Alexia Olson, 8-0.
3. Lauren Kennedy/Liz Coleman (D) def. Maleya Caskey/Isabelle Farabaugh, 8-4.